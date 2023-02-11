PHELPS, Ky. — The Belfry Middle School basketball team claimed back-to-back Pike County Championships on Wednesday at Phelps High School as they dominated Mullins by a final score of 59-34.
"We came ready to play, to be honest with you this game was personal with us," Belfry coach Brett Charles said after the game. "They (Mullins) came on our 8th grade night and knocked us off at Belfry. Mullins is a very good team."
Just the week prior the Tigers came to Pond Creek and handed Belfry their only loss against Pike County competition as they topped the Pirates 46-42.
Coach Charles said that the loss lit a fire under both the players and the coaching staff and they proved it on the court of the McCoy Athletic Center as they outscored Mullins in all four quarters of the game.
"Defense was the difference," Charles said. "We got exposed last time we played them. We knew we had to step up our man-to-man the whole game. We challenged our guys, and they responded in a great way. We had a gameplan and they executed it to perfection. I couldn't be more proud of my guys to be honest with you."
Sharp-shooter Zade Rash finished off a strong tournament with a game high 17 points in the title game, including 10 points in the fourth quarter alone. He was named the tournament Most Valuable Player for his efforts.
Big man Tyler Weddington was right behind him with 16 points and 10 boards while Bryce Hagy also reached double-figures as he finished with 14 points.
J.B. Woolum added six points, Carter Jude chipped in four, and Dante Davis came off the bench to score a bucket and round out the offense for BMS.
Coach Charles is being assisted on the bench this season by Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Famer Erik Rash.
B: Z. Rash 17, T. Weddington 16, B. Hagy 14, J.B. Woolum 6, C. Jude 4, D. Davis 2
M: G. Hall 8, J. Knuckles 8, C. Young 8, C. Lawson 5, C. Ratliff 3, J. Hicks 2
