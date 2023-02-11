Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PHELPS, Ky. — The Belfry Middle School basketball team claimed back-to-back Pike County Championships on Wednesday at Phelps High School as they dominated Mullins by a final score of 59-34. 

"We came ready to play, to be honest with you this game was personal with us," Belfry coach Brett Charles said after the game. "They (Mullins) came on our 8th grade night and knocked us off at Belfry. Mullins is a very good team."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

