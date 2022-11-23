Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

belfry middle cheer champs.jpg

The Belfry Middle School Cheerleaders recently won first place at KAPOS 15th Region Cheerleading Competition in the Middle School Large Division.

 Submitted photo

The Belfry Middle School Cheerleaders has retained their crown as they claimed first place for the fifth consecutive year at the KAPOS 15th Region Cheerleading Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The Pirates won the Middle School Large Division and are now headed to KAPOS State Championship, which will be Dec. 17 at Frederick Douglas High School in Lexington. The BMS cheer squad is once again coached by Erin Maynard Marcum and assisted by Zachary Grimmett.

Tags

Recommended for you