The Belfry Middle School Cheerleaders has retained their crown as they claimed first place for the fifth consecutive year at the KAPOS 15th Region Cheerleading Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The Pirates won the Middle School Large Division and are now headed to KAPOS State Championship, which will be Dec. 17 at Frederick Douglas High School in Lexington. The BMS cheer squad is once again coached by Erin Maynard Marcum and assisted by Zachary Grimmett.
BMS Cheerleaders win fifth 15th Region Cheer Comp
