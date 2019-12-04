FAIRMONT — The Bluefield Beavers clinched their third straight Super Six berth, snapping a 26-game winning streak for the Polar Bears with Friday’s 40-24 Class AA semifinal playoff win at Faimont.
Carson Deeb completed 12 of 16 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns for the Beavers (12-1).
JJ Davis ran 28 times for 164 yards and a touchdown and also had a critical red-zone interception in the second quarter for Bluefield.
For Fairmont Senior (12-1), Gage Michael hit 16 of 24 throws for 226 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and also rushed 33 times for 173 yards and a touchdown.
Bluefield scored 20 straight points in the first half after falling behind 7-0 and led the rest of the way.
BRIDGEPORT 38, OAK GLEN 7: Bridgeport rolled up 323 yards rushing behind the 181-yard effort of Carson Winkie and pulled away from previously unbeaten Oak Glen for a 38-7 win in the Class AA semifinals Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field.
The win moves Bridgeport (12-1) into the title game against Bluefield next Friday, while the loss ended Oak Glen’s season at 12-1.
Winkie, a versatile 6-3, 220-pounder, piled up those 181 yards on 34 carries to pace the Indians offense. He scored on twice on runs of 1 and 5 yards.
Quarterback Devin Vandergrift added 89 yards on 14 carries with a 7-yard TD run, while fullback Trey Pancake added TD runs of 5 and 1 yards.
Hunter Patterson gained 52 yards on six carries for the Bears before leaving early in the third quarter with an injury. Michael Lemley caught five passes for 68 yards, while quarterback Nicholas Chaney completed 10-of-18 passes for 109 yards with two interceptions.
Patterson’s 33-yard run tied the game late in the first quarter, but the Indians were able to answer that with Pancake’s first score. Bridgeport then extended its lead to 10 points when Austin Springer nailed a 21-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
MARTINSBURG 77, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 20: The No. 1 Bulldogs continued their dominance in the postseason, picking up a 77-20 win over Parkersburg South on Saturday to punch their card for a fourth straight appearance in the Class AAA state championship.
The Bulldogs got to work early, forcing a pair of three-and-outs that ended in Martinsburg touchdowns. The first came on a 1-yard score from Elijah Banks and the second on a 14-yard touchdown from Teddy Marshal.
After Kai Walker recovered a pooch kick at the South 36-yard line, Martinsburg continued to work. The Bulldogs scored on play later as Kevon Warren found the end zone after a 36-yard run.
South did something no other team had done until that point in the season after the Warren touchdown: score on the Bullodgs. Devin Gaines capped a 10-play drive with a 1-yard score, but Anthony Smith blocked the PAT to keep Martinsburg ahead 21-6.
Both Banks and Jarod Bowie had a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. Bowie score from 3 yards out and made an impressive catch on a 21-yard touchdown. Banks ran in for a 4-yard and a 1-yard touchdown as the Bulldogs pulled ahead 49-6 by halftime.
In the first half, Martinsburg ran 35 plays for 300 yards of offense, led by Warren with three carries for 71 yards. Bowie had a pair of catches for 64 yards. South ran 33 plays for 107 in the first half, just 2 came from the ground. Brandon Penn had three three positive plays, carrying the ball 10 times for -22 yards. Gaines led the offense with 30 rushing yards.
In the second half, Martinsburg kept rolling getting a 37-yard score from Trey Sine, a 2-yard touchdown from Warren and a 20-yard score from Braxton Todd. Smith blocked his second PAT of the day, and Malakai Brown pulled in his second interception in the second half.
South was able to find the end zone two more times. The first came when Josh Kinnaird took a toss from quarterback Samuel Schuler and went 75 yards, and the second score came from Levi Rice pulling in a 10-yard pass and the Patriots making a successful conversion.
Penn was taken out of the game in the second quarter when he was injured after tackling Martinsburg lineman Ty Lucas, who picked up yards after a fumble recovery.
The Bulldogs will play No. 2 Cabell Midland on Saturday at noon.
CABELL MIDLAND 31, SPRING VALLEY 0: Jakob Caudill ran for 138 yards and one touchdown and No. 2 seed Cabell Midland returned two fourth-quarter interceptions for scores Friday night as the Knights blanked Spring Valley 31-0 in a Class AAA semifinal at Ona.
The win sends Midland (13-0) into the state finals in Wheeling for the first time since 2012. The Knights will play the winner of Saturday’s game between Martinsburg and Parkersburg South.
Midland’s defense smothered Spring Valley, holding the Timberwolves to 189 total yards, intercepting three passes and recovering a fumble. The Wolves trailed 3-0 at halftime and had just one first down, that coming by penalty.
Jackson Fetty and Caudill had 1-yard scoring runs to start the second half, giving Midland a 17-0 lead before Palmer Riggio and J.J. Roberts each had interception returns for TDs.
Roberts added 86 yards on 16 carries for the Knights, who ran for 294 yards on 47 carries.
For No. 3 seed Spring Valley (11-2), Luke Christopher ran 13 times for 56 yards and Nate Ellis completed 4 of 8 passes for 72 yards with three interceptions. The Timberwolves had played in the last three AAA title games, losing each time to Martinsburg.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY 27, WILLIAMSTOWN 3: Four Williamstown Yellowjacket turnovers doomed them (including three of those in the second half), as the Doddridge County Bulldogs advanced to the Class A state championship Friday night at Cline Stansberry Stadium with a 27-3 victory.
The two-headed rushing attack of Hunter America and Reese Burnside made the most of every opportunity. America hit pay dirt three times on the night, and Burnside chipped in a touchdown of his own.
The win for the top-seeded Bulldogs (13-0) caps off a spotless first postseason at Cline Stansberry Stadium, and it sets them up on a collision course with defending champs Wheeling Central Catholic for the state title at 7 p.m. Williamstown finished its season at 10-3.
WHEELING CENTRAL 27, PENDLETON COUNTY 7: No. 10 Wheeling Central advanced to the Class A state championship game with Saturday’s 27-7 win at No. 3 Pendleton County.
Wheeling Central (9-4) trailed 7-0, then scored 27 straight points to knock off the Wildcats (11-2).