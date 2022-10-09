Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky men’s basketball program is excited to travel to Pikeville, Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires, according to a recent press release from the school.

All ticket revenue will go to those affected by the devastating floods through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief. Tickets will be available through the Community Trust Bank Box Office at the Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will not be available for purchase through the UK Ticket Office.

