LEXINGTON, Ky. — Belfry sophomore Rudy Blackwell spent this past weekend representing the BHS track and field team as the only member to qualify and compete at the State Track Meet which was held at the University of Kentucky. Blackwell competed in the long jump competition and even though he did not place among the top finishers he still had a good showing to cap off what was his first year with the track program. Blackwell qualified in the state meet after he came in first place in the Class 2A Region 7 long jump competition last month with a jump spanning 18’4”.
