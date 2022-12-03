LEXINGTON, Ky. – Costly mistakes by Raceland and big plays by Pikeville led to a 41-9 win by the Panthers on Friday in the Class 1A state football championship at Kroger Field.
An 85-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage plus a 73-yard fumble return coupled with a last-second TD pass just before halftime led Pikeville (12-2) to the school’s third title in four years.
The loss ended runner-up Raceland’s season with a 13-2 record.
Class 1A District player of the year Blake Birchfield set the tone early, taking a handoff on the game’s first play and find a seam off the end to speed past the Raceland defense for a 6-0 lead. Pikeville missed the extra point, but the Panthers wouldn’t need it.
The scoop and score from Deonte Stevens came after Raceland’s Peyton Ison cut the lead to 6-3 on a 31-yard field goal.
The Rams were trying to convert a fourth-and-2 from the Pikeville 24. The Panthers knocked the ball loose from Connor Hughes when Stevens was able to pick up the ball on the run and score.
“I felt like we kind of landed on our feet after (Birchfield’s run),” Raceland head coach Mike Salmons said. “We just made some mistakes throughout, marginal mistakes, but they are magnified in a game at this level.”
Raceland kept the score at 14-3 through the second quarter but Pikeville delivered a backbreaking touchdown pass as time expired in the first half to stretch its lead.
With two seconds left in the second quarter, Panthers quarterback Isaac Duty tossed a pass into the end where his receiver, Wade Hensley, won a jump ball over Raceland’s Parker Fannin for a 21-3 halftime lead.
Pikeville head coach Chris McNamee turned back to Birchfield with the lead and time on his side in the second half.
Birchfield carried 26 times for 236 yards in the championship game and added two second half touchdowns. The three scores in the game gave the senior running back 35 TDs for the season.
Raceland saw a similar performance from Birchfield in the state semifinals last season when he rushed for 192 yards in Pikeville’s 36-7 home win over the Rams.
“To get three state championships in four years is truly amazing, and I’m super proud to be their coach,” McNamee said.
Senior wide receiver Mason Lykins led Raceland with five catches for 87 yards. Lykins broke away from two defenders to pull in a pass from Logan Lundy and run the remaining 10 yards for a 38-yard score at 3:42 of the third quarter.
The Rams, playing in their second football state championship in school history, lost to Beechwood in 2017.
P – Birchfield 85 run (kick failed).
P – Stevens 73 fumble return (Duty to Scott).
P – Hensley 33 pass from Duty (Rogers kick).
P – Birchfield 12 run (Rogers kick).
R – Lykins 38 pass from Lundy (pass failed).
P – Birchfield 32 run (kick failed).
P – Wright 6 run (Rogers kick).
Rushes-yards 29-111 40-274
Penalties-yards 3-25 3-33
RUSHING: (R) Lundy 10-57, Browning 8-34, Wallace 5-12, Hughes 4-9, Heighton 2-4; (P) Birchfield 26-236, Duty 6-30, Anthony 4-12, Wright 1-6, Boykins 1-0, Bevins 1-(-1), Team 1-0.
PASSING: (R) Lundy 11-27-0, 159 yards; (P) Duty 6-10-0, 70 yards.
RECEIVING: (R) Lykins 5-87, Browning 2-8, Wallace 1-36, Hughes 1-12, Webb 1-11; (P) Hensley 3-56, Scott 1-13, Boykins 1-2, Bevins 1-(-1).