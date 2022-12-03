Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Raceland vs Pikeville State Championship football game
Raceland’s Conner Hughes, right, looks for running room as Pikeville’s Carson Wright moves to tackle in the KHSAA Class A Football State Championship Friday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

 Falecia Collier | For The Herald-Dispatch

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Costly mistakes by Raceland and big plays by Pikeville led to a 41-9 win by the Panthers on Friday in the Class 1A state football championship at Kroger Field.

An 85-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage plus a 73-yard fumble return coupled with a last-second TD pass just before halftime led Pikeville (12-2) to the school’s third title in four years.

