MAN — The Man High School football team has always had a strong tradition.
Over the years, the Hillbillies have played in four state championship games and have made it to the playoffs numerous times.
Man hopes to keep that tradition going this season.
It will be a challenge, however, as the Class A Billies will play an uber difficult schedule and will have to replace some key starters from last year’s COVID disrupted break even 4-4 campaign, including their entire front line.
Plenty of talent is still coming back, however, and the Billies hope to be right in the hunt for a playoff bid.
“Like always, we have high expectations,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “We have to replace our whole offensive line but we have some kids out that are working hard. We think that we are going to have a good season.”
Arms, now in his 20th season with the Hillbillies, has led Man to the post-season eight times with the last berth coming in 2019 in a 48-16 loss at Bluefield when the Billies were still competing as a Double-A school.
The watershed year in the Arms era came in 2009 when the Billies were 12-2 and advanced all the way to the Wheeling Super Six in a 27-7 loss to Weirton Madonna in the Class A state championship game.
Man narrowly missed a playoff berth in last year’s chaotic season which was chock full of virus restrictions, limited crowd sizes, color-coded maps, and play when you can, where you can and who you can.
“That’s always our goal — to make it to the playoffs,” Arms said. “We feel like if we can work hard and keep improving we feel that we’ve got a good shot.”
Man ended up finishing off the 2020 season by playing four games in 10 days, winning three of those in victories over Logan (44-6), James Monroe (26-0) and Buffalo (19-14).
The only loss during the span was a Halloween Night home loss to Class AAA George Washington (34-7) in a game that was not on the original schedule. Man had scrimmaged against the Patriots for many years but had never played GW in the regular season.
Man also played a mid-week home game with Class AA Herbert Hoover, a 42-12 loss, in another game that was not on the schedule.
The season was delayed a month and the Hillbillies didn’t play a game until Sept. 25, when Man lost 19-0 at home to Wheeling Central, the three-time defending Class A state champs.
Arms said he’s looking forward to things getting back to normal with a standard 10-game schedule under the Friday night lights.
“We are happy to get back to normal,” he said. “Last year, almost every game was like a scrimmage because on a Monday you were thinking that you might play somebody and then by Friday you weren’t playing at all or somebody different. Preparation didn’t really mean a whole lot because everything was at the spur of a moment. We’re hoping for a more normal situation.”
At quarterback, Man has senior Israel Canterbury back. Last year, in his first season with the Billies, he completed 17 of 30 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions before seeing his season end early due to injury.
Arms said he’s glad that Canterbury is back.
“He’s got good leadership skills,” Arms said. “He’s a talented kid and he does a lot for us on the field. He threw the ball pretty well last year before he got hurt. He seems to be coming back with no problems from the injury.”
In Canterbury’s absence, Jeremiah Harless stepped in at quarterback. He was 25 of 68 in the air for 551 yards with six touchdowns and two picks. He will likely be Canterbury’s backup this fall and a starting wide receiver.
“We will always have him ready to go (at quarterback),” Arms said of Harless. “He will mainly be one of our top receivers and top defenders.”
Sophomore Jayden Brumfield is Man’s likely third-string QB.
At running back, the Billies will have to do some reshuffling.
Gone are graduated seniors Nick Plumley, Erick Grimmett and Cameran Frye, who combined to rush for better than 850 yards and score 11 touchdowns last year in Man’s running back by committee system.
Juniors Josh and Jayden Moody were lost in July as the brothers transferred to Bourbon County High School in Paris, Kentucky. Moody had 62 carries for 322 yards and a score in 2020, while Jayden Moody, a corner back and receiver, recorded 32 tackles and an interception and had three catches for 21 yards on the offensive end.
Man will look to Justin Grimmett, a converted junior wide receiver, to pick up the load in the backfield. Last season, Grimmett was Man’s top receiver with 22 catches for 432 yards and four touchdowns.
“We are having some competition right now at running back,” Arms said. “We’re moving Justin Grimmett into the backfield. We also have some freshmen players coming in who are skilled.”
Freshman Dustin Baisden, sophomore newcomer and basketball player Jordan Adams, Brumfield and newcomer Lucas Hainey round out Man’s probables in the backfield.
At wide receiver, Grimmett may still be deployed out wide depending on Man’s formation.
“Our scheme will allow Justin to play both at running back and at receiver according to how we line up on different plays,” Arms said.
Brady Hall-Montgomery and Braxton Mills, two players who saw action at tight end last season, are two other options in the Billies’ receiving corps. Both reeled in a pass last year.
Junior Jacob Walls, a first-year player, is another who may see time at wideout.
Man will have to rebuild down in the trenches with the loss of all five starters due to graduation.
It will be open tryouts.
Xander Mullins, however, is back. He played some on the O-line last year but saw most of his action on the defensive line where he recorded 37 tackles.
Daniel Stafford, who saw action on the offensive line in 2020, also returns.
Arms said four players are vying for the starting center spot — freshman Houston Ellis, juniors Jared Adkins and Caden Dickerson and sophomore Lucas Browning.
Jayden Brown, who last played in 2019, is back and could also see action on the offensive line as well as senior first-year player Justin Copley.
Backup linemen from last year Jerry Tabor, Jerry Hairston, Darius Blankenship, Michael Hopson also return.
All the offensive linemen will also likely see action on Man’s defensive line.
Harless is a returning starter Man secondary. He had 54 tackles and three picks last year.
Grimmett also started in the defensive backfield a year ago and had 63 tackles — second best on the team — and also a team-high four interceptions.
At linebacker, Colby Woodall is returning for Man. Hall-Montgomery and Mills also played some at outside linebacker last year.
Man returns kicker Jaxton Tipton in the special teams. He may also punt and handle all of the kicking duties.
“He might be our punter as well,” Arms said. “We have a couple of others who punted for us last year.”
Man’s schedule is difficult with six of the 10 opponents being Class AA, including Logan, Westside, Mingo Central, Independence, Point Pleasant and Chapmanville.
Man beat Logan last year, 44-6, and also toppled Mingo Central, 28-24. The Billies did not play Chapmanville.
The Class A opponents are Mount View, Buffalo and contenders Wheeling Central and Tug Valley.
Man is set to open the season on Aug. 27 at home against county rival Logan.
The traditional opener with the Wildcats was delayed last fall due to season starting late and Man didn’t end up playing Logan until late in the year.