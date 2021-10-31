MAN – The Man High School football team held on to beat Class A rival Tug Valley, 35-28, on Friday night at Man's George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Man improved to 4-5 on the season with the win, while Tug Valley dropped to 3-6. The Panthers lost for the second time in the week, also falling 46-6 at Clay County on Tuesday night in a makeup game.
The Billies led 28-0 in the first half but were able to stave off a Tug Valley rally.
Tanner Kirk had a huge night for Tug Valley, rushing 40 times for 232 yards and scoring a touchdown.
Man had a pair of 100-yard rushers as Jordan Adams ran for 114 yards on 18 carries and a TD and Justin Grimmett rolled up 108 yards on 10 carries and a score. Grimmett also caught three passes for 83 yards.
Man led 35-14 in the fourth quarter as Grimmett reeled in a 9-yard TD pass from Israel Canterbury with 11:56 to go. Jaxson Tipton was true on the PAT.
Tug Valley then rallied late.
QB Elijah Fluty connected with Tannner Urconis on an 80-yard TD pass with 11:44 left, pulling the Panthers to within 35-21 after the Caleb Totten PAT.
Then with 2:54 left in the game, Tug cut it to 35-28 with Fluty's 17-yard touchdown pass to Riley Burton. That was as close as the Panthers would get.
Fluty was 5 of 9 passing for 118 yards and the two touchdowns. Canterbury completed 8 of 16 passes for 185 yards and three scores.
Man led 14-0 after one quarter with a 15-yard TD run by Adams and Canterbury's 55-yard touchdown strike to Grimmett.
Man then made it 21-0 with 7:03 left until the half as Grimmett took it to the house on a 43-yard TD jaunt.
Canterbury then hit Jacob Walls on a 45-yard TD pass with 5:19 left as the Hillbillies led 28-0.
Tug Valley was able to reach the end zone before the half as Austin Smith ran in for a 20-yard TD.
The Panthers then cut it to 28-14 in the third quarter after Kirk scored on a 10-yard touchdown.
Fluty fired to Burton on a 17-yard TD pass as the Panthers cut it to 28-21 with 2:54 remaining in the third.
Man made it 35-21 early in the fourth with Canterbury's 9-yard TD pass to Grimmett.
Urconis had two grabs for 95 yards.
Dakota Ooten led the Tug Valley defense with five solo tackles and five assists.
Jayden Brumfield finished with seven rushes for 50 yards for Man.
Walls had two grabs for 49 yards. Chris Issacs had one catch for 38 yards. Jeremiah Harless reeled in one pass for 15 yards.
Jayden Brown led the Man defense with six tackles.
Tipton was 5 of 5 in extra point kicks and also missed on a field goal try. Totten was 4 of 4 in PATs for Tug.
Man did not play Tug Valley last season and improved to 4-7 all-time against the Panthers.
The two last played in 2019 with the Panthers winning 20-12. Man won the 2018 meeting, 30-8.
The Billies and Panthers have had some Class A playoff history in recent years.
Tug Valley beat Man back-to-back years in the post-season, winning 16-12 in 2014 and 38-28 in 2015.
Friday's game was also Senior Night for Man and the Hall of Fame Game which was postponed earlier in the season.
This year's Man High School Hall of Fame class was made up of: Thurmond “Dickie” Carter; David “Moose” Ledger; Harold Edward Peoples; Mia Brown-Burton; Orlando King; Eddie “Bub” Tackett Il; Nathaniel Smith; and Marlena Rebecca Frye-McCoy.
Man is set to close out the season this Friday night at county rival Chapmanville in a 7 pm kick. Tug Valley hosts Van on Friday at 7:30.