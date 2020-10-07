High School Football: Man 28, Mingo Central 24
NEWTOWN — Many were not giving the Man High School football team much of a chance in its game at Mingo Central on Wednesday night.
Since Mingo Central was set to play another game on Friday against Oak Hill, its second game in three days, some were suggesting if the Miners race out to an early lead on Man they might want to rest its starters.
The Hillbillies, however, had other ideas.
Class A Man scored an upset win over the Class AA Miners with a 28-24 victory over Mingo Central at Buck Harless Stadium atop Miner Mountain.
Man (1-1) had opened the season the previous Friday with a 19-0 loss to three-time defending Class A state champion Wheeling Central. The Billies thought they had played well against the Maroon Knights but turnovers, penalties and first-game jitters seemed to knock Man down some.
On Wednesday night, it all came together.
Man took a 2-1 lead in the all-time series with the Miners. The two teams had not met since 2012. It was the season opener for Mingo Central (0-1) and only the fifth loss at home for the Miners since the 2014 season.
“It’s a great win. It’s a good program and a good team,” Man coach Harvey Arms said of Wednesday night’s win. “To come up here and to be able to get a win here that’s great for us. We felt like we played well last week but we thought like we had a little lack of preparation. We hadn’t had a scrimmage and were not able to work out some of the kinks. I think we got some things worked out and we played a lot better tonight.”
Arms said his team’s defense was able to keep Mingo Central and All-State quarterback Daylin Goad from making the big play. Goad was 10 of 18 passing for just 89 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions.
“We knew that they like to spread the field and throw the ball,” Arms said. “They ran the ball a little more early on that we thought that they would but our guys did a good job up front and we kept them from moving the ball real well. I thought that we did an excellent job against the pass. They have an excellent quarterback. He’s tough.”
Man trailed 16-14 at the 4:02 mark of the third quarter as Goad ran in from 2 yards out. Goad then tacked on the two-point conversion run.
The Billies then went ahead for good with 10:11 left in the game as quarterback Israel Canterbury fired a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Harless. The two-point conversion failed but Man held a 20-16 lead.
Then with 5:54 left in the game, Erick Grimmett scored on a 4-yard TD run. Canterbury passed to Justin Grimmett on the two-point conversion play and Man led 28-16.
Mingo Central reached the end zone one more time with 1:19 left as Zion Martin ran in from 8 yards out. Goad passed to Isa Scales on the two-point conversion play to close out the scoring at 28-24.
Arms said his team’s offense performed well enough to win. The Miners outgained the Billies 220-213 in yards of total offense.
“We made some big plays at the right time that were crucial for us in this game,” Arms said. “We were able to keep drives alive and keep the ball moving and get into the end zone. Canterbury did a good job and our receivers did a good job and we were able to pull out a victory.”
Canterbury was 4 of 11 passing for 64 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
Moody had 13 rushes for 77 yards to lead Man’s ground game. Cameran Frye had six carries for 54 yards. Erick Grimmett had 10 carries for 27 yards.
Justin Grimmett had two catches for 40 yards. Harless had one catch for 16 yards. Brady Hall Montgomery reeled in one pass for eight yards.
Goad led the Miners’ ground game with 15 rushes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Martin had 15 carries for 55 yards and one score.
Scales snared six passes for 67 yards. Martin had two grabs for 14 yards and Norman Kennedy had two catches for eight yards.
As a team, Man had 30 rushes for 149 yards. The Miners had 35 carries for 131 yards.
The Billies went on top 6-0 with 8:48 to go in the opening quarter as Justin Grimmett picked up a Mingo Central fumble and ran in for a touchdown. The PAT kick by Jaxon Tipton was no good.
Mingo Central then took an 8-6 lead with 57 seconds to go in the first quarter as Goad scored on a 2-yard TD run. Goad then completed a two-point conversion pass to Scales.
The Billies went on top 14-8 with 51 seconds to go until halftime as Canterbury connected with Justin Grimmett on a 20-yard touchdown pass. Erick Grimmett than ran in on the two-point conversion play.
Man was penalized 12 times for 80 yards. The Miners had four flags for 30 yards.
The Miners turned the ball over four times to none for Man.
In last week’s Wheeling Central game, Israel Canterbury was 12 of 18 passing for 163 yards and two picks.
Josh Moody had 63 yards rushing on nine carries.
Justin Grimmett had seven catches for 99 yards, while Jeremiah Harless had three grabs for 38 yards. Braxton Mills had one catch for 17 yards. Erick Grimmett reeled in one pass for 11 yards. Jayden Moody also had a catch.
Justin Grimmett had 12 tackles and seven assists on defense in the Wheeling Central game. Justin Grimmett had 11 solo tackles and seven assists. Cameran Frye had nine stops and six assists. Harless contributed eight solo tackles and four assists. Jayden Moody had eight solos and five assists. Xander Mullins had five solos and three assists. Josh Moody had four tackles, three assists and an interception.
Evan Mullins had two solo tackles and two assists. Nick Plumley and Colby Woodall had two tackles and one assist each. Jimmy Green, Colton Frye, Josh Mangum and Josh Lambert each had one assist and one solo. Chris Isaacs had one tackle.
Mingo Central dropped to 0-2 on the season with Friday night’s 34-26 loss at Oak Hill.
Quarterback Daylin Goad ran for one touchdown and passed for two others in the loss. Running Zion Martin had a third quarter rushing touchdown. Isa Scales and Connor Thacker hauled in receiving scores.
The Miners allowed 20 first quarter points to the Red Devils and fell behind by 14-points but rallied to cut the lead to 10-18 after Martin’s TD run in the third quarter.
But Oak Hill scored two times two start the fourth to push the lead to 34-18. A late TD run from Goad pulled the Miners within eight but they ran out of time as Oak Hill secured their season opening win.
The Miners are currently scheduled to play at Tolsia this Friday night. The two teams played seven times in the past with MCHS leading the series 5-2. This will be the first meeting since 2016.
– Jarrid McCormick of the Williamson Daily News contributed to this report.