MAN — Man hurler Ryan Cozart twirled a three-hit shutout to eliminate the Sherman Tide on Tuesday night in the Class A Region IV Section I Championship game as the No. 1 seed Hillbillies came away with an 11-0 win in five innings of play.
The Billies (19-8) completely dominated sectional play as they won their three tournament games by a combined score of 39-0. They advance onto next week’s Region IV Co-Final where they play the winner of Section II, Wahama, in a three-game series beginning on Monday in Man.
In the win over No. 2 seed Sherman on Tuesday night, head coach Mike Crosby’s club scored three runs in the first and second innings, four in the third, and added one more in the fourth to reach their final tally of 11.
Man pounded 11 hits offensively in the win as they were led by lead-off batter Caleb Blevins who finished 2-2 on the day with a home run, a double, two walks, three RBIs, and scored three runs.
Two-hitter Preston Blankenship also had a big day at the plate as he finished with a pair of singles, knocked in three runs, and scored twice. Cameron Frye turned in three singles from the nine-hole in the lineup and scored twice and Josh Lambert finished 1-2 with a single.
Casey Hurley, Caleb Vance, and Jace Adkins each turned in singles while Cozart drew a pair of walks, knocked in a run, and scored once.
Cozart pitched the complete game on the mound picking up the win as he struck out seven and didn’t walk a single batter in five innings only allowing three hits.
Noah Boggs started the game and took the loss for coach Jeremiah Pettry’s club as he lasted one inning and was tagged for five runs, four earned, as he allowed three hits and walked three batters.
Jared Burcher pitched 1.2 innings of relief for the Tide and gave up five earned runs on six hits with three walks and one K. Holden Allen pitched the final 1.1 innings and gave up just one run on two hits with three Ks and a walk.
Sherman was quiet offensively as Boggs, Davy Jarrell, and Clay Massey each had singles in the loss.
The defeat eliminated the Tide from postseason play as they ended the season with a record of 23-7.