NEWTOWN — For the second time in three days the Mingo Central Lady Miners have defeated a team ranked in the Top 5 in their respective classification.
Mingo Central (10-4) used a strong third quarter rally against Class A No. 4 Tolsia on Thursday night to turn a one point game at halftime into a 55-39 victory.
"We've had a tough week. We were coming off of the big win on Tuesday against Wyoming East I was a little concerned about having a letdown tonight," MCHS head coach Davis-Smith said after the game. "We might have had a little of that tonight but overall I'm definitely pleased with the win, Tolsia is a good team and a good program. We are finally starting to see kids step up and fill some roles that they maybe weren't necessarily early in the season. We are growing as a team, and that's what you want to see this time of season."
The two teams were playing even early on as the Lady Rebels (10-3) held an 11-9 lead after the first quarter of play thanks to a bucket in the closing seconds from Gracy Snyder.
Starting off the second quarter freshman guard Addie Smith went to work on the offensive end for the Lady Miners as she scored six straight points to start the period and Mingo took the 15-11 lead.
Mingo Central built their lead up to seven points at 24-17 after an and-one from Alyssa Davis just a few minutes later.
Head coach Rick Morrone's Tolsia squad then went on a 10-2 run over the final minutes of the first half to rally back and take the lead by one at 27-26 after a pair of free-throws from Autumn Block.
The lead was short-lived however as Smith was fouled in the final second of the first half and sank both of the bonus foul-shots to give MCHS the 28-27 lead going into halftime.
Coming out of the break the Lady Miners tightened up on the defensive end as they limited Tolsia to only seven points in the quarter.
On the other end of the floor junior center Madisyn Curry went to work as coach Davis-Smith called her number and she delivered with a nine point third quarter to help the Lady Miners take a double-digit lead into the fourth at 45-34.
Tolsia had one more spurt in them as they started the final quarter on a 5-0 run to cut the Mingo lead back to six at 45-39.
But after a timeout by Mingo Central the Lady Miners shut out Tolsia the rest of the way as they ended the game on a 10-0 run to secure the 16 point win.
"I was proud of the girls, I thought we competed all night. We're in the middle of a tough stretch of games and we knew it was going to a tough game up here," coach Morrone said after the game. "But give them credit, coach (Kim Davis-Smith) does a great job here and they played well and took advantage of some things. We didn't shoot well in the second half and I thought we starting settling for some perimeter shots, that's hurt us a couple times this year."
Mingo Central was once again led by the duo of Smith and Curry as they combined to score 39 of the teams 55 points.
Smith led the way with a game high 22 points to go with five assists and five rebounds while Curry posted another double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists.
DaLaney Grimmett and Alyssa Davis also scored seven apiece for the LAdy Miners.
For Tolsia, Gracy Snyder and Kerigan Salmons each sccored double-figures finishing with 11 points each while Autumn Block followed with seven.
The loss for Tolsia sees their record fall to 10-3 on the year while the win for the Lady Miners improves them to 10-4.
The Lady Rebels are next scheduled to return home to play Chesapeake, Ohio on Monday and then play at Union on Friday, Feb. 4.
Mingo Central, who is now ranked No. 7 in Class AA, is set to be back in action on Saturday at Chapmanville and then is not scheduled to return to the court until the following Saturday, Feb. 11 at home against Summers County.
Score by Quarters
THS (10-3): 11 16 7 5 - 39
MCHS (10-4): 9 19 17 10 - 55
Scoring
T: Salmons 11, Snyder 11, Block 7, Cassell 5, Young 5, Artrip 0, Collie 0.
MC: Smith 22, Curry 17, Davis 7, Grimmett 7, Hall 2, Adkins 0.