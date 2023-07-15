Tug Valley head basketball coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson talks with a camper during the 28th Annual Bible Basketball Camp hosted by First Baptist Church of Williamson from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14 inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
Braylen Grimmett fires up a shot during the 28th Annual Bible Basketball Camp hosted by First Baptist Church of Williamson from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14 inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
Two campers chase down a loose ball during the 28th Annual Bible Basketball Camp hosted by First Baptist Church of Williamson from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14 inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
A camper brings the ball up the floor during the 28th Annual Bible Basketball Camp hosted by First Baptist Church of Williamson from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14 inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
Fletcher Simpkins drains a three-pointer during the 28th Annual Bible Basketball Camp hosted by First Baptist Church of Williamson from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14 inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
WILLIAMSON — The longest running basketball camp in the Tug Valley area returned this past week as the First Baptist Church of Williamson hosted the 28th Annual Bible Basketball Camp inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse. The camp lasted five days as it was held from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14. Each receive a bible and a camp t-shirt at the conclusion of the camp. A pizza party will be held during the final day on Friday.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.