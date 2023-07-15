Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The longest running basketball camp in the Tug Valley area returned this past week as the First Baptist Church of Williamson hosted the 28th Annual Bible Basketball Camp inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse. The camp lasted five days as it was held from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14. Each receive a bible and a camp t-shirt at the conclusion of the camp. A pizza party will be held during the final day on Friday.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

