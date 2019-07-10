Williamson Daily News
WILLIAMSON - The First Baptist Church of Williamson will be holding their annual Bible Basketball camp next week at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse for the 25th consecutive year.
The camp will start on Monday, July 15, and run all week with the final day coming on Friday July 19. The camp is open to boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 13 years old. Campers between ages 4-9 will participate in drills and workouts from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every evening while kids between ages 10-13 will take the court from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
The theme for this years camp is Matthew Verse 13:44, which reads "The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field. When a man found it, he hid it again, and then in his joy went and sold all he had and bought that field."
On the final day of the camp there will be a cookout while every camper will be presented with their own basketball jersey and bible. There is a registration fee of $5 for this years camp which covers insurance costs for the campers.