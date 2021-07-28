WILLIAMSON — The First Baptist Church of Williamson will be holding their annual Bible Basketball Camp on Aug. 2 to Aug. 6 at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse for the 26th consecutive year.
The camp will start on Monday, Aug. 2, and run all week with the final day coming on Friday, Aug. 6. The camp is open to boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 13 years old.
Campers between ages 4 to 8 years of age will go through drills and receive instruction daily from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while 9 to 13 years of age will go from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.
There is a registration fee of $5 for this years camp which covers insurance costs for the campers. Campers will receive their own t-shirt and a bible.
For more information, please contact (304)-235-1930.
