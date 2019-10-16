GOODY, Ky. — Both the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams at Belfry High School were defeated by Lawrence County this past Thursday night in the championship games of the 58th District Tournament that was held at the Belfry High School soccer complex.
The Lady Pirates got the action started in game one of the championship doubleheader, but it was the Lady Bulldogs who grabbed the early 1-0 lead after a goal by Autumn Maynard in the 15th minute.
Belfry wasted no time answering right back however as less than 10 minutes later senior Kyle Gollihue found the back of the net to knot the match up at one apiece.
From that point on it was all Lawrence County and in particular all Sarah Lycans as she connected on three goals the rest of the way to secure the hat trick and give her squad the 4-1 win.
Coach Karissa Whitt’s squad recorded 16 shots on goal, which was two more than LC, but Lawrence County goalie Allyson Moore saved 10 of 14 attempts.
Belfry Pirates goalie Kenzie Maynard also recorded nine saves.
The loss for Belfry sees their record dip to 11-8-1 as they head into the 15th Region Tournament.
In the night cap, the Belfry boys fell behind in an early 2-0 hole after a pair of goals by LC’s Tyler Maynard.
But Dalton Stacy connected on a goal off an assist by Blake Kulik just before the halftime break to trim the Bulldog lead to 2-1.
Coming out of the locker room, the Pirates continued the momentum, as junior Cayden Long found the back of the net in the 43rd minute off of another assist by Kulik and coach Tim McNamee’s squad had battled all the way back to tie the game up at two.
Maynard would connect on his third goal however less than 10 minutes later as LC would snatch back the lead and go into defensive mode the rest of the way.
The Pirates would have a couple of chances to tie the game but could not find the back of the net.
LCHS recorded 13 shots on goal on the day while Belfry had seven.
Belfry goalie Isaiah Hackney, starting in his first game due to injuries, picked up nine saves.
The Loss for Belfry sees their record fall to 8-7-1 as they prepare for the 15th Region Tournament this week.
Both the boys’ and girls’ squads advanced onto the next round and play 15th Region power Prestonsburg in the first round. Results from either game were available by press time.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.