GOODY, Ky. — Members of the 2021 Belfry football team received some well earned bling this past week as a ring ceremony was held at the school recognizing the most recent Pirate squad to bring home the title. The Pirates rebounded after starting 0-5 a year ago to defeat Paducah Tilghman 33-28 in the Class 3A state championship. For head coach Philip Haywood it was the 8th ring he added to his collection as he has guided BHS to all eight of their state championships, with the first coming in 2003.
BHS holds ring ceremony for 2021 state champs
