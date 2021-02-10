GOODY, Ky. — After beginning the season with wins in their first four contests the Belfry boys’ basketball squad has fallen on tough times as they have now lost six games in a row.
The Pirates lost three of those games this past week as they returned to action after a two-week hiatus on Feb. 3 in a game at Paintsville.
BHS jumped out to a 25-12 lead after one quarter of play against the Tigers but the home squad rallied to cut the lead to 33-32 going into the second half.
The Tigers ran away with the game in the second half outscoring BHS by nine and securing the eight point win.
Sal Dean paced Belfry with 17 points as well as a team high seven rebounds and six assists. Junior Zack Savage added 16 while DeMahjay Clark also reached double-digits with 12 and 7’3” center Bol Kuir finished with nine.
The Pirates returned to the road the following night as they played at 15th region power Pikeville and were without the services of Kuir on the inside.
Without Kuir, the Panthers had their way with BHS as they ran away for an 8-53 win.
Dean once again was the lead man for Belfry scoring 17 while Ben McNamee added 12.
The ‘Bucs returned home to the friendly confines of the BHS gymnasium on Saturday but did not fare well against Johnson Central as the Golden Eagles came away with the 57-41 win.
Senior Tyler Chaffin paced the Pirates with 11 points while Dean was right behind him with 10. Kuir was back on the court and finished next on the scoring column with six points
With the trio of losses Belfry saw their season mark fall to 4-6 after they began the campaign a perfect 4-0.
They were scheduled to be in action at home against Prestonsbug on Monday but scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
The Pirates are then scheduled to play at Russell on Friday.