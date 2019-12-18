Goody, Ky. — Belfry High School held a Community Celebration for their 2019 KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Class AAA State Champions on Tuesday afternoon inside the BHS Gymnasium.
A large sea of red-and-white was crammed inside the gym as students from both the high school and middle school got out of class to attend the celebration as well as loads of parents and PCN faithful.
Pike County Board of Education Superintendent Kenneth Adkins attended the celebration and spoke to the Pirates congratulating them on their state championship, as did BHS alum and District 4 Board Member Nee Jackson. Assistant Superintendent Freddie Bowling was also in attendance.
Assistant Principal and Defensive Coordinator Matt Varney, as well as seniors Grayson Cook and Ben Bentley all graced the stage and thanked the Pond Creek Nation for their support during the season and in particular during the playoff stretch when they needed them the most.
Head coach Philip Haywood was then introduced to a standing ovation from everyone in attendance and he thanked everyone for supporting the program, from the fans, coaches, school faculty, community, and in particular the student body. Haywood invited Pep Club President Haley Key to the stage to say a few words and thanked her for helping “revive” the school spirit this season.
Haywood said that he enjoyed coaching this team as much as any he has coached during his storied career and said that the feeling you get from winning a state title never gets old.
The championship was the 7th in the history of the BHS Football program, all coming under Haywood. The Class AAA State Championship Trophy was also on display for fans to see and take photos.
Coach Haywood wrapped up his remarks by wishing luck to the Belfry Cheerleaders who will be looking to bring home their second consecutive state championship this Saturday in Lexington.