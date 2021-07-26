GOODY, Ky. — Current University of Kentucky starting guard Auston Dotson and Louisville starting center Cole Bentley returned home to Belfry High School this past weekend and hosted the Inaugural Austin Dotson and Cole Bentley Football Camp at Haywood Stadium.
Bentley and Dotson were a part of the best four-year stretch in the history of the BHS football program as they won Class AAA State Championships all four years of their high school career from 2013 to 2016.
The camp was split up into two sessions for area kids with the morning session seeing kids in K-5th grade while the afternoon session featured 6th to 8th graders.
Dotson and Bentley weren’t the only college athletes from the Tug Valley area present as they invited a handful of college athletes to help coach campers.
Coaching the camp was Belfry’s Ben Bentley (West Virginia Wesleyan) and Brett Coleman (Miami (Ohio), Mingo Central’s Drew Hatfield (Glenville State), as well as Kentucky defensive end Abule Abadi, who is the roommate of Dotson at UK.
“One of the reason that we wanted to come back and do this camp is because these kids don’t see many college athletes come from this area,” Bentley said. “Other areas have a lot of college players going and coming every year and I feel like around here a lot of people don’t think it’s possible so they don’t really put in the work for it. So I feel like putting this camp on and getting college athletes from where these kids are from, getting them in front of them. I feel like that can be motivation for them.”
“As soon as the NIL came out I called Cole and told him that we should come back and host a camp at Belfry,” Dotson said. “Not a lot of kids believe that they can even make it out of Pike County but we are living proof of it. We hoped to be able to come back and teach them a thing or two and influence some kids to hopefully end up where we are and with the opportunities we ended up with.”
Also helping coach the camp was recent Belfry graduate Garrett Smith who was a member of the 2019 Class AAA State Championship Team and Belfry alum Justin Crawford, who has been an assistant coach in recent years at Tug Valley.
Bentley and Dotson are both entering their senior season at their respective schools this Fall and said they are chomping at the bits to get back out on the gridiron representing the Pond Creek Nation.
The pair will play on the same field together once again when the Wildcats and Cardinals meet up in the annual Governor’s Cup game which will be played on Sat. Nov. 27 in Louisville.