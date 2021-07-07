Former Belfry standout runningback Ben Bentley is taking his talents back to his home state of West Virginia as he announced he was transferring to Wheeling University last month.
Bentley, who grew up in Lenore but played high school ball across the Tug River for the Pirates, entered the transfer portal after a mass coaching exodus at Youngstown in the offseason.
He announced his commitment to Wheeling on his Facebook page last month, saying “I guess you could say I love these WV mountains!! Officially committed to Wheeling University!!!”
Bentley was a two-way starter for head coach Philip Haywood at Belfry and was a member of the 2016 and 2019 Class AAA State Championship teams.
During his career for the red-and-white Bentley ran for a total of 2,419 yards from scrimmage and scored a total of 39 career touchdowns.
Bentley, who graduated from BHS in 2020, spent this past season as a red-shirt for the Penguins so will still have four years of eligibility remaining for the Cardinals.
Wheeling University is a private Roman Catholic university located in Wheeling, competing in Division II of the National Collegiate Athletic Association as a member of the Mountain East Conference.
They went 2-2 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and will open the 2021 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
Bentley is the son of Fred and Emme Bentley who still reside in Lenore and the younger brother of starting Louisville offensive lineman Cole Bentley, who will be returning for a fifth and final season with the ACC power this fall.