Belfry’s Tyler Slone signed to continue his baseball career with Union College on Wednesday, April 27, inside the BHS Auditorium

GOODY, Ky. — A third Belfry baseball player has signed to continue their careers at the collegiate level as senior Tyler Slone inked with Union College on Wednesday, April 27. Slone is a versatile player for head coach Michael Hagy who’s strength is his defense and speed. He plays all over the diamond defensively having seen time at catcher, second base, and in the infield for the Pirates. He is also the teams leader in stolen bases having stole 17 bags in 18 attempts this season. He currently has a .240 batting average on the season with 12 hits including one double and one triple in 50 at bats. He has scored 15 runs and drove in six. Slone started his career at Mingo Central where he played his freshman season. He is the son of Daniel and Tracy Slone of Delbarton.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

