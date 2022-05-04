GOODY, Ky. — A third Belfry baseball player has signed to continue their careers at the collegiate level as senior Tyler Slone inked with Union College on Wednesday, April 27. Slone is a versatile player for head coach Michael Hagy who’s strength is his defense and speed. He plays all over the diamond defensively having seen time at catcher, second base, and in the infield for the Pirates. He is also the teams leader in stolen bases having stole 17 bags in 18 attempts this season. He currently has a .240 batting average on the season with 12 hits including one double and one triple in 50 at bats. He has scored 15 runs and drove in six. Slone started his career at Mingo Central where he played his freshman season. He is the son of Daniel and Tracy Slone of Delbarton.
Belfry's Tyler Slone signs with Union
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today