GOODY, Ky. — Head coach Michael Hagy’s Belfry Pirates were busy on the diamond this past week as they played six games and split those contests going 3-3 for the week.
MAN 18 BELFRY 14 (Monday, March 28)**
By looking at the score you might have thought Harvey Arms and Philipp Haywood brought the Man and Belfry High School football teams out early for a spring game.
They didn’t.
It was the Man baseball team, which ended up beating Belfry in a wild 18-14 game on Monday night at a frosty William C. Tootie Carter Field in Man.
The Hillbillies overcame a slow start and a nine-run fourth inning by the Pirates and improved to 4-0 on the season. Belfry dropped to 4-3.
With the game tied at 12, Man scored the eventual game-winner as Caleb Blevins stole home in the bottom of the fifth. The Billies then held on for the win. Man had tied the game at 12-all in the bottom of the fourth inning with a three-spot.
Bo Thompson was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and also pitched for Man. Preston Blankenship also had three hits, while Kaden Dickerson, Drake Veres and Blevins had two hits each.
Man outhit Belfry 17-13 in the slugfest.
Tyler Slone, Noah Brown and Ashton Deskins rapped out two hits each for the Pirates.
Belfry had jumped on top 3-0 in the first inning by scoring three straight runs on bases loaded walks.
The Billies cut it to 3-2 in the bottom of the first with a sac fly by Brady Hall-Montgomery and an RBI single by Thompson.
Man then scored seven runs in the bottom of the third to grab a 9-3 lead. Blankenship, Thompson and Colton Miller had RBI singles during the frame. Blevins, Dickerson and Blevins also had RBIs in the inning.
Belfry answered with its nine-spot in the fourth to grab a 12-9 lead. Brown, Jake Varney, Deskins, Devin Jude, Slone and Brown all drove in runs during the outburst.
Thompson was credited with the win on the mound for Man. Brown took the loss for Belfry in relief.
Score by Innings
BHS: 3 0 0 9 0 0 2 — 14 11 4
MHS: 2 0 7 3 1 5 x — 18 14 3
FLOYD CENTRAL 4 BELFRY 2 (Tuesday, March 29)
The Pirates couldn’t get in the same offensive groove on Tuesday night as Jaguar pitching slowed down the Belfry bats for a 4-2 win.
Jonah Adkins was the tough luck loser for Belfry as he pitched well despite receiving the loss going 6.1 innings allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits to go with four strikeouts and one walk.
Jonathan Banks had a RBI single for Belfry while Devin Jude also knocked in a run on a fielder’s choice. Jake Varney led the way with two singles.
Score by Innings
FCHS: 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 — 4 6 0
BHS: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 6 4
BELFRY 20 MARTIN COUNTY 5 (Thursday, March 31)
The Pirates broke out their big sticks once again on Thursday night as they traveled to Inez and destroyed Martin County by a final score of 20-5 in five innings.
Freshman Isaiah Stanley finished with three hits including a RBI double and a two run home run while Ashton Deskins also clubbed a solo home run and drove in three runs.
Senior infielder Parker Hall had a pair of two run singles, Devin Jude had two singles and three RBIs, and Jake Varney added a pair of run scoring singles.
Brothers Jonathan and Steven Banks each singled twice to help the cause for Belfry.
8th grader Chase Varney picked up the win as he went three innings and allowed four unearned runs on seven hits while striking out seven Cardinal batters and walking one.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 10 7 0 3 — 20 17 4
MCHS: 1 3 0 1 0 — 5 8 9
HAZARD 8 BELFRY 6 (Friday April 1)
Belfry fell behind 6-1 early against 14th Region foe Hazard and could not claw out of the deficit as the Bulldogs held on for the 8-6 win.
Ashton Deskins suffered the loss for Belfry as he started on the mound and went 2.2 innings allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits to go with four Ks and three walks.
Deskins led the way at the plate for Belfry as he went 2-3 with a double, two walks, and three runs scored before being ejected by umpire Pete Runyon after striking out to leave the tying run stranded on first base to end the game.
Jake Varney, Devin Jude, and Jonathan Banks added RBI base knocks for Belfry while Noah Brown singled, walked two times, and scored twice.
Steven Banks pitched 2.1 innings in relief allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with one K and four walks. Brother Jonathan Banks also pitched two innings allowing no runs on two hits with two Ks and no walks.
Score by Innings
HHS: 2 0 4 0 0 2 0 — 8 8 1
BHS: 1 0 2 2 0 1 0 — 6 6 2
BELFRY 9 PHELPS 4 (Friday, April 1)
Despite allowing the Hornets to score three runs in the top of the first inning Belfry rallied to secure the season weep over their 60th District foe.
Junior pitcher Noah Brown pitched a career game against Phelps as he went all seven innings and struck out 17 Hornet batters. Brown’s final line was four unearned runs on just four hits and one walk.
Jonathan and Steven Banks each doubled in the win while Parker Hall drove in two runs with a single. Devin Jude and 8th grader Chase Varney had the only other hits for the Belfry offense.
Phelps shot themselves in the foot with 10 errors in the loss.
Score by Innings
PHS: 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 4 4 10
BHS: 0 3 2 1 2 1 x — 9 5 3
BELFRY 6 KNOTT COUNTY CENTRAL 4 (Saturday, April 2)
The Pirates picked up a key win to close out the week as they went on the road and defeated Knott County in a close 6-4 game.
The game was knotted up at four apiece in the top of the sixth inning when 8th grader Chase Varney came up huge for Belfry as he delivered a RBI single to right to give BHS the 5-4 lead.
The Pirates added an insurance run later in the frame as Steven banks connected on his third hit of the day to score Varney and push the lead to two runs. Banks led the way for Belfry with the three hits while knocking in two runs
Parker Hall picked up the win on the mound for Belfry as he went six innings and allowed four runs on five hits while striking out 13 Patriot batters and issuing four walks.
Jonah Adkins came in to close out the game in the seventh inning as he inherited a runner on first base and proceeded to retire the side in order with two strikeouts.
Adkins added two hits and knocked in two runs at the plate for BHS while Chase Varney finished with two hits including a double and also drove in a pair.
Hall, Noah Brown, Jonathan Banks, and Tyler Slone each added singles and scored runs to round out the offense for Belfry.
After splitting their six games for the week the Pirates saw their season record move to 7-5.
Belfry has just three games scheduled for this week as they were set to play at Magoffin County on Monday, return home to host Shelby Valley on Thursday, before ending the week at 60th District foe Pike Central on Friday night.
Score by Innings
BHS: 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 — 6 11 1
KCHS: 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 4 5 0
**Belfry at Man game written by Logan Banner’s Paul Adkins