Belfry standout linebacker Seth Mounts was surrounded by members of his family and coaching staff at BHS as he signed to continue his football career in the Fall at Missouri Western State University.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates and coach Philip Haywood had another athlete sign to continue their career at the collegiate level as senior linebacker Seth Mounts committed to play for NCAA DII school Missouri Western State. Mounts was a three-year starter at middle-linebacker for the Pirates and a member of the Class 3A State Championship Team in 2019. He missed five games with an elbow injury in 2020 but still finished with 43 tackles and led the team in the 2019 season with 112 total tackles. MWSU is a public university located in St. Joseph, Missouri which is a suburb of Kansas City. The Griffons are a member of The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.