GOODY, Ky. — For the second time in a month a baseball player at Belfry High School has committed to continue his career on the diamond at Georgetown College in the Fall.
Senior pitcher Parker Hall was surrounded by his family, friends, teammates, and coaches on Monday, Feb. 28 as he signed a National Letter of Intent to join teammate Ashton Deskins with the Tigers.
Hall transferred to Belfry prior to last season and served as the Pirates ace on a squad that went 23-12 and finished one game shy of the 15th Region Championship game.
He led the Pirates in nearly every pitching category as a junior as he pitched in 16 games for head coach Michael Hagy, six of them being starts.
Hall finished with a 3-2 record to go along with three saves on the season as he turned in a miniscule 1.65 ERA in 51 innings pitched. He only allowed 38 hits and 12 earned runs all season long and finished with 73 strikeouts and 23 walks.
Hall and Belfry are currently scheduled to open the 2022 season on on March 15 against Martin County.