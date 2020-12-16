ASHLAND — The Kentucky high school football power Belfry Pirates saw their attempt at the school’s eight state championship come to an end on Friday night as they suffered a semifinal loss in the Class 3A playoffs at Ashland Blazer.
Ashland is headed to the state championship game for the first time in 30 years.
The Tomcats (10-0) combined stifling defense with a clock-controlling rushing attack to defeat Belfry 10-3 on a wet Putnam Stadium.
Ashland advanced play in the state championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium/Kroger Field against Elizabethtown, which defeated Christian Academy of Louisville in the other semifinal.
Belfry and longtime head coach Philip Haywood were attempting to make the 3A title game for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons. They won the 3A title five of those nine seasons, including a season ago with a defeat of Bell County at Kroger Field.
“Our defense beat their blocks and flew to the ball,” Ashland coach Tony Love said. “It’s unbelievable how hard our guys played. They didn’t back down.”
J.T. Garrett gave the Tomcats the lead with a 14-yard touchdown run off a jet sweep at 4:59 of the second quarter. S.J. Lycans kicked the extra point and it was 7-0.
The TD capped a 13-play, 77-yard drive during which the Pirates hurt themselves with a personal foul that turned a third-and-23 situation into an Ashland first down at its own 44.
The Tomcats earned their own yardage, however, as Caleb Mullins scrambled for three yards on fourth-and-2 at the Belfry 35 with 8:40 left until halftime. Mullins followed 1:45 later with a 12-yard gain off a quarterback draw on third-and-3 from the Pirates’ 28. Two plays later, Garrett scored.
Ashland used another time-consuming drive of 12 plays and 74 yards to the Belfry 3 before Lycans kicked a 20-yard field goal with 2:32 left in the third quarter. The Tomcats twice converted third down situations to keep the trek alive.
Belfry (8-4) made it interesting as they wouldn’t go down without a fight.
The Pirates drove to the Ashland 17 where they were stopped on downs with 6:51 to play, but the Tomcats fumbled on their first play afterward and Belfry recovered. Four plays later, Gideon Ireson kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 10-3.
The Pirates then forced Ashland to punt, but Calyx Holmes booted a 53-yarder that rolled out of bounds at the Belfry 5.
Six plays later, Jack Alley intercepted a pass at the Tomcats’ 46. Ashland kneeled twice and secured the victory.
Love said little about the state championship game.
“I’ve been so wrapped up in this game right here, getting ready for Belfry,” Love said.
Belfry’s Zayne Hatfield intercepted a pass on the first play of the game, but the Tomcats recovered a Pirate fumble on the ensuing possession.
“That’s what great defenses do,” Love said of the stop off sudden change.
Love also praised his offensive line.
“We told our guys to fire out, not up,” Love said. “We woke the (blocking) sled up, knocked the dust off it and worked in firing out, not up.”
Coach Haywood, who is the all-time winningest coach in the history of high school football in Kentucky with 456 wins, said that the Tomcats controlled the line of scrimmage against his Pirates, which is something teams typically aren’t able to do.
“They’re a good football team. They run well and they’re strong. They controlled the line of scrimmage,” Haywood said. “I told our kids before the game ‘If you control the line you’ll win the game.’ And basically I thought they did that and that’s the key to football. Hats off to them.”
The Pirate run attack was held to only 169 yards on the night as a team despite coming in averaging 299 yards on the ground on the season. The Belfry defense played well on their side of the ball holding the ‘Cats to only 188 total yards.
Belfry’s Mr. Football candidate Isaac Dixon failed to reach 100 yards for the first time this season as he ran the ball 21 times for a total of 73 yards.
The three-year starter finished the season with 1,690 yards on 129 carries and scored 30 total TDs for the red-and-white on the season.
Senior QB Brett Coleman, who is a Miami (Ohio) commit, ran 16 times for 92 yards to lead Belfry on the ground.
Army commit Keontae Pittman led Ashland with 98 yards on the ground while Garrett 48 yards.
The Pirates will say goodbye to large senior class as they are set to lose 16 off of their 2020 roster to graduation in the spring.
BELFRY 0 0 0 3 — 3
ASHLAND 0 7 3 0 — 10
A — Garrett 14 run (Lycans kick)
A — Lycans FG 20
B — Ireson FG 27