GOODY, Ky. — 7th grade sensation Molly Fahm was lights out last Monday night against 15th Region foe East Ridge as she pitched a no-hitter in the Pirates 12-0 mercy-rule win.
Fahm pitched all five innings in the circle striking out 12 Lady Warrior batters while only allowing two walks.
Head coach Ryan Chapman's Lady Pirates scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning to blow the game wide open. They added two more in the bottom of the third.
Senior shortstop Linzee Phillips led the way with three hits, all singles, to go along with two RBIs and three stolen bases.
Catcher Natalie Fite smacked two triples and drove home a pair of runs while Fahm Sydney Stafford, and freshman Myra Bevins each singled home a run.
Zoey Cuadill also added a single for the Lady Pirates.
Belfry was back in action on Friday night as they hosted West Virginia foe Logan and the Lady Wildcats came away with the 12-2 win.
Stats were not available from that game by press time. After splitting he pair of games BHS sees their record move to 2-2 on the season.
They only have one game on the schedule this week, a home contest on Tuesday against Martin County.
Score by Innings
ERHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
BHS: 10 0 2 0 x - 12