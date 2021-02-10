Goody, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates produced another college athlete coming from their football team, this time to the Division I ranks as dynamic senior running back Isaac Dixon signed as a Preferred Walk On at West Virginia University this past Wednesday.
Dixon was one of the top players in the state of Kentucky regardless of class in 2020 as he was named to the District Player of the Year and to the All-State squad.
He ran the ball 125 times for 1,690 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns in 2020, good for over 13 yards per carry. He scored 30 total TDs on the season in only 11 games.
In 2019, Dixon missed several games with an ankle injury but still managed to top 1,000 yards on the season and led BHS to the school’s 7th State Championship with a 15 carry, 228 yard, three touchdown performance and a 30-20 win over Bell County as well as the game MVP award to cap it off.
The three-year starter at Belfry is originally a native of Chapmanville in nearby Logan County, West Virginia and grew up watching WVU football and dreaming of playing with the Mountaineers.
“It’s a dream,” Dixon said. “And only a few amount of people in this world get to experience their dream that they’ve wanted their whole life. The fact the that I’m able to pursue what I’ve always wanted to do just — just makes me the happiest I’ve ever been.”
Dixon said that as of now head coach Neal Brown said he plans to use him as a running back but that he could get some work in the slot as a receiver or in the return game.