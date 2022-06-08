Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Belfry’s Hannah Hatfield was joined by her family, coaches, school administration, and future coaching staff as she signed to play volleyball with UPIKE on Friday, June 4, 2022.

GOODY, Ky. — Belfry senior Hannah Hatfield is going to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level as she signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of Pikeville on Friday. Hatfield played in all 27 games this past season for the Lady Pirates and recorded 104 kills, 77 digs, and 52 service aces.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

