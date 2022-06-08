GOODY, Ky. — Belfry senior Hannah Hatfield is going to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level as she signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of Pikeville on Friday. Hatfield played in all 27 games this past season for the Lady Pirates and recorded 104 kills, 77 digs, and 52 service aces.
Belfry's Hannah Hatfield signs with UPIKE
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today