GOODY, Ky. — Belfry senior Hannah Cobb is continuing her athletic career at the collegiate level as she signed a Letter of Intent to join the women’s soccer team at Alice Lloyd on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Cobb was a four-year starter for the Lady Pirates, where she was a versatile player playing both on defense and at mid-field. Cobb finished her career with 10 goals scored and 11 assists.
Belfry's Hannah Cobb signs with Alice Lloyd
jmccormick
