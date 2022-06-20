Belfry’s Ashton Deskins was just one of four players from the 15th Region to be selected to the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state teams, which were released earlier this month.
Deskins, a Georgetown commit, was named to the honorable mention list after he hit .361 on the season for BHS with six doubles, six home runs, 35 RBIs and 37 runs scored. He led the Pirates in on base percentage as he only struck out 14 times all season long and drew 32 walks, which being hit by a team high 21 pitches.
On the mound Deskins finished with a 3-5 record and a 3.16 ERA. In 37.2 innings pitched he struck out 64 batters but also allowed 28 walks.
Below is the 2022 KHSBCA all-state team:
Mr. Baseball: Patrick Forbes (Bowling Green).
First team
Jack Bennett (McCracken County), Brody Williams (Lyon County), Elijah Underhill (Christian County), Luke Evans (Owensboro Catholic), Patrick Forbes (Bowling Green), Nathan Lawson (Russell County), Cody Luttrell (Russell County), Ashton Prechtel (Fern Creek), Korbyn Dickerson (Trinity), Matt Klein (Trinity), Jake Bennett (St. Xavier), Brice Estep (Beechwood), Cameron Boyd (Beechwood), Mitchell Berger (Beechwood), Dalton Davenport (Nicholas County), Aydan Hamilton (Campbell County), Raymond Saatman (Sayre), Luke Gaffney (Boyle County), Brady Morse (Danville), Caden Petrey (Whitley County), Bryce Blevins (Lawrence County), Chase Alderman (Rowan County)
Secnd team
Gage Griggs (Paducah Tilghman), Jackson Shoulders (Lyon County), Preston Chaudoin (Hopkinsville), Maddox Carlson (Crittenden County), Isaac Seeger (Breckinridge County), Zak Spurrier (Central Hardin), Owen Barger (North Bullitt), Ty Starke (St. Xavier), Chase Edmonds (North Oldham), Cole Dycus (Woodford County), Gage Testerman (Conner), Owen Jenkins (Lafayette), Bennett Myers (Franklin County), Hayden Robbins (Madison Central), Matt Johns (Madison Central), Logan Smother (Danville), Brady Baxter (Danville), Cade Elam (Corbin), Dave Elkins (Perry County Central), Baron Ratliff (Paintsville), Jake Biggs (Boyd County), Luke Preston (Boyd County).
Third team
Levin East (Paducah Tilghman), Cohl Proctor (Breckinridge County), Sam McFarland (Owensboro Catholic), Dalton Fiveash (Franklin-Simpson), Carson Bryant (Bullitt East), Nolan Hood (Male), Nic Schutte (Male), Robbie Reed (Trinity), Cooper Smith (St. Xavier), Jack Perdue (Christian Academy of Louisville), Brody Mangold (Conner), Greg Vineyard (Campbell County), Malachi Feeback (Harrison County), Brady Davis (Clark County), Tanner Walton (Clark County), Bradley Poynter (Madison Central). Hayden Smith (West Jessamine), Evan Hart (Mercer County), Cameron Combs (Corbin), Sawyer Patrick (Hazard), Luke Patton (Lawrence County), Hayden Mains (Rowan County).
Honorable mention
Evan Oakley (Marshall County), Harrison Bowman (Apollo), Bryce Estes (Elizabethtown), Ethan Elmore (Eastern), Brady Hockensmith (Franklin County), Addison Stockham (Sayre), Silas Schaffer (Rockcastle County), Sam Harp (Whitley County), Max Johnson (Hazard), Ashton Deskins (Belfry).