GOODY, Ky. — A third member of the offensive line at Belfry High School signed their letter of intent to continue their career on the gridiron at the collegiate level this fall, as senior Aiden Smith officially inked with Campbellsville University on Thursday in the BHS Auditorium. Smith made the fourth Pirate senior in total to sign to play at the next level as the school has became known for producing next level talent every year.
Smith helped coach Philip Haywood’s club become one of the top rushing teams in the state once again this past season, as the Pirates averaged 315 yards per game on the ground in 2020 and was a starter on the Class 3A State Championship team in 2019.
Campbellsville University is a private Christian university that competed in the NAIA Mid South Conference.