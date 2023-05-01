GOODY, Ky. — Belfry soccer star Aidan McCoy made it official on Monday afternoon as he signed a letter of intent to continue his career with the University of Pikeville men's soccer team this fall.
"It's really special for me and my family, I've always loved soccer," McCoy said. It was one of the first sports I took seriously. I've played it throughout my whole life. I just want to thank my family, my friends, my coaches, my teammates, and the people that doubted me too. They really gave me a lot of energy and motivation."
McCoy was a four-year starter for the Pirates on the pitch and served as a captain on the squad the past two years. He was named First Team on the All-Region team in 2022.
For his career McCoy is 7th all-time in Belfry in goals scored with 27, 6th all-time in assists with 21, 9th all-time in corner kicks taken with 44, and 10th all-time in shots taken with 151.
McCoy has helped guide Belfry to the 2A Section 8 Championship each of the past two years and led them to the 2A Final Four for the first time in school history.
He scored 14 goals in his senior season of 2022 and assisted on nine other goals.
McCoy pulled double duty each of the past two years in the fall as he also served as the placekicker for coach Philip Haywood on the Belfry football team.
This past season as a senior he was 41-43 on extra points and made his only field goal attempt which was a game winner against Louisville Central. He was also a member of the 2021 3A State Championship football team.
McCoy was also a member of the soccer team at Williamson Middle School and helped guide the Wolfpack to back-to-back undefeated county championships in his 7th and 8th grade seasons.
Aidan is the son of Chris and Heather McCoy of Williamson and is the younger brother of Niles McCoy who is a member of the Cross Country team at UPIKE.
