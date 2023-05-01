Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — Belfry soccer star Aidan McCoy made it official on Monday afternoon as he signed a letter of intent to continue his career with the University of Pikeville men's soccer team this fall. 

"It's really special for me and my family, I've always loved soccer," McCoy said. It was one of the first sports I took seriously. I've played it throughout my whole life. I just want to thank my family, my friends, my coaches, my teammates, and the people that doubted me too. They really gave me a lot of energy and motivation."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

