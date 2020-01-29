GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates picked up a 15th region win at home on Saturday night as they defeated Johnson Central by a final score of 61-50.
The Lady Pirates were trailing by four at 29-25 coming out of the halftime locker rooms but outscored the Lady Eagles 20-8 in the third period to take a 45-37 lead into the fourth.
Coach Levin Deskins went on to win the final eight minutes 16 to 13 to secure the 11-point home win.
Sophomore guard Cushi Fletcher led BHS in scoring on the night as she dropped in a game high 22 points. Senior center Katie Ball followed her with 20 points and picked up a double-double grabbing 10 rebounds.
8th grader Keyera Thornsbury also had a nice game as she added 16 points for the red-and-white. Alyssa Varney scored two points and Linzee Phillips rounded out the scoring column with one.
Belfry shot the ball extremely well on the night hitting 26-46 shot attempts for a 56 percent clip, including 4-11 from three. JC hit only 14-38 shots for a 37 percent clip, including 5-19 from three range.
The Lady Eagles hit 17-18 free-throws in the contest while the Lady Pirates hit only 5-9 attempts for the game.
Score by quarters
JCHS: 15 14 8 13 — 50
Belfry: 15 10 20 16 — 61
Scoring
JC: McKenzie 2; Blair 6; Sites 21; Wright 3; Vannoy 6; Fairchild 12
B: Ball 20; Phillips 1; Thornsbury 16; Fletcher 22; Varney 2
PIKE CENTRAL 41, BELFRY 38 (Jan. 24): The Belfry Lady Pirates lost a double-overtime thriller on Friday night at Pike Central by a final score of 41-38.
It was a low scoring affair between the two district foes as the Lady Hawks were looking to avenge a 40-point loss to BHS in the 2A Section Championship just two weeks prior.
It was clear from the opening tip that coach Derrick Newsome’s and the Lady Hawks were going to play “stall-ball”, and try to limit the offensive possessions for the Lady Pirates.
The game plan worked as they held BHS to only 11 first-half points and held a 16-11 lead going into the halftime locker rooms.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Pirates continued to struggle on the offensive end as they only score five points in the third period. However, PC continued to stall the ball and only scored three points of their own and trimmed the PC lead to 19-16 going into the fourth.
Head Coach Kevin Deskins’ cub finally got some momentum in the offensive end in the final eight minutes of play as they posted 12 points in the quarter, the most by either team in any frame, and knotted the game up at 28 apiece to force overtime.
In the first OT, the two squads were once again even as they both scored eight points in the extra period to send the game to a second OT at 36 all.
The Lady Hawks put the clamps on the Pirates in the second overtime as they held BHS to only two points and were able to walk away with the 41-38 win.
Neither team shot the ball well as BHS hit 14-41 shots for 34 percent while PC hit 14-45 attempts for 31 percent. The Lady Hawks did connect on 7-20 3-point attempts compare to only 2-12 for the Lady Pirates. BHS hit 8-13 free-throws while Pike Central hit only 6-12.
Katie Ball led BHS with a game high 17 points and 12 rebounds as she once again recorded a double-double. Through 16 games Ball is leading the 15th region in both scoring and rebounding averaging 24 points and 14 rebounds per contest on the season.
Cushi Fletcher joined her in double-figures against Pike Central as she flipped in 10 points while 8th grader Keyera Thorsnbury added six and freshman Linzee Phillips scored five.
Bailey Birchfield scored 14 points for the Lady Hawks while Kelsi Brinager followed with 12 and Chloe Neece scored 11.
The Lady Pirates outrebounded Pike Central 28-23 and committed 19 turnovers compared to Pike Central’s 18.
The loss for BHS brings their season record back to .500 on the season at 9-9. They were back in action on Monday in a home game against district opponent Phelps, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
The Lady Pirates will play the Lady Hornets again on Friday at the McCoy Athletic Center in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Score by quarter
Belfry: 5 6 5 12 8 2 — 38
Pike Central: 5 11 3 9 8 5 — 41
Scoring
B: Ball 17; Phillips 5; Thornsbury 6; Fletcher 10; Layne 0
PC: Birchfield 14; Newsome 0; Brinager 12; Neece 11; Justice 0; May 4