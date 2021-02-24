GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates and head coach Mark Thompson had their best three game stretch of the 2021 season this past week as they played games in consecutive days and went 3-0 against 15th region competition.
In the first game of the week on Thursday, BHS made the short trip South on U.S. 119 to play 60th district rival Pike Central.
The game between the Pirates and the Hawks had a lot of hype building up and it lived up to the billing as both teams came out hot to begin the game.
It was the home standing Hawks who led after the first eight minutes as they took a 23-17 lead just for BHS to chip away during the second quarter and trim the PCHS advantage to 37-34 going into the halftime locker rooms.
Coming out of the break, coach Thompson’s club looked like they had made the proper halftime adjustments defensively as they held Pike Central to only 13 points and took the lead going into the fourth at 52-50.
BHS continued to put the clamps on the Hawks on the defensive end as they held them to only 12 points in the last eight minutes of play while tossing in 15 more of their own in route to the 67-62 win.
Sophomore point guard Sal Dean was the star of the game for either team as he tossed in a game high 21 points and also dished out eight assists.
Senior Ben McNamee added 13 points to the case while 7’3” center Bol Kuir recorded a double-double with 12 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocked shots.
Guard De’Mahjae Clark was just outside double-digits finishing with nine points off the bench while senior Tyler Chaffin scored eight and also grabbed a game high 15 rebounds.
Belfry 17 17 18 15 — 67
Pike Central 23 14 13 12 — 62
B: Dean 21; Chaffin 8; Kuir 12; McNamee 13; Savage 0; Spears 4; Clark 9
PC: Rigdon 15; Adkins 7; DuToit 18; Chldress 5; Lawrence 13; Compton 1; Stewart 5
BELFRY 67 MARTIN COUNTY 61
The Pirates had no time to rest following the big district win as they welcomed reigning 15th Region Champion Martin County to Belfry on Friday night.
BHS proved that they had plenty left in the tank as they came out on top of a back-and-forth battle to pick up a 67-61 win.
MCHS came out to start the game and jumped ahead to a big lead as they had a 21-13 advantage after the first eight minutes of action.
The Pirates chipped away in the second period as they locked down defensively holding the Cardinals to only 11 points as they cut their lead to 32-29 going into the half.
Coming out of the break, BHS continued to play strong defensively as they continued to limit Martin County holding them to only nine points in the third period. Belfry tallied 13 in the third and surpassed the Cards as they took by one at 42-41 going into the fourth.
Both squads picked back up on the offensive end in the final eight minutes of action but it was Belfry who continued to have the hotter hand as they posted 25 points in the period ad pulled away for the six point win.
Kuir posted another double-double to lead the way for coach Thompson’s club as he tossed in a team high 21 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and blocked five shots.
Four Belfry players in total finished in double-digits on the night as they showcased a balanced attack. Chaffin finished with 17 points, including five three-pointers, while McNamee finished with 11, and Dean scored 10 points while also dishing eight assists.
Martin County 21 11 9 20 — 61
Belfry 13 16 13 25 — 67
MC: Dingess 30; Butcher 8; Dalton 3; Davis 2; Hale 15; Dials 1; Lenville 2
B: Dean 10; Chaffin 17; Kuir 21; McNamee 11; Savage 0; Spears 2; Clark 6
BELFRY 81 MAGOFFIN COUNTY 71 OT
BHS took the court on Saturday in the night cap of the 46th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic as they hosted Magoffin County for their third game in as many days.
The Pirates ended up needing more than the time during regulation to pick up the win against the Hornets as they went to overtime and pulled out the 81-71 win.
Belfry had to make a comeback in the second half of play as they trailed by 11 points at the break. They outscored Magoffin County 19-16 in the third and 21-13 in the fourth as they battled all the way back to tie the game at 71 when regulation came to a close.
In the overtime period it was all Belfry as the red-and-white scored all 10 points in the stanza while holding the visiting Hornets scoreless.
Dean led BHS with 22 points on the night to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. Kuir added 20 points, 11 boards, and four blocked shots while Clark added 13 and Chaffin also scored 13 but added nine rebounds.
Caleb Spears tossed in seven and McNamee scored six to round out the scoring for Belfry.
The three wins for BHS improved their season mark to 8-7 as they have now won four of their last five games.
BHS was scheduled to host Pikeville on Monday night and Letcher County Central on Tuesday night, but scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
The Pirates are also scheduled to play at Lawrence County on Thursday and return home on Friday night to host East Ridge
Magoffin County 18 24 16 13 0 — 71
Belfry 16 13 19 21 10 — 81
MC: Barnett 24; Salyer 13; Whitaker 22; Lafferty 4; Bowling 8
B: Dean 22; Chaffin 13; Kuir 20; McNamee 6; Savage 0; Spears 7; Clark 13