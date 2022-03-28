GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates had a strong showing on the diamond this past week as they won all three of their scheduled games and scored double-digit runs in each contest.
BELFRY 15 TUG VALLEY 1 (5 Innings)
Head coach Michael Hagy's Pirates got the week started on Tuesday night with a mercy-rule win over West Virginia foe Tug Valley.
The Panthers jumped on the board first as Zach Hall lined a ball into center to drive home Tanner Kirk to make the score 1-0 but Isaiah Stanley threw out a second Panther runner trying to score at the plate to end the threat.
Belfry tied the game up in the bottom of the second when Jonathan Banks singled to right and the ball squirted by the Tug right fielder to allow Jake Varney to rumble all the way around to score.
The Pirates offense finally came to live in their next two times at bat as they had a seven run outburst in the third and fourth innings to blow things open.
Junior Noah Brown picked up the win for the Pirates as he pitched all five innings allowing the one unearned run on six hits to go with six strikeouts and no walks.
Dakota Ooten was handed the loss for Tug Valley as he started the game and went 2.2 innings allowing six runs, five earned, on three hits with one K and three walks.
Elijah Fluty, Brayden Dotson, and Austin Smith also pitched in relief for Tug. Panther pitching issued nine free passes and hit three Belfry batters in the loss.
Ashton Deskins paced the Belfry attack with two hits, a RBI, and two runs while Stanley had a single and knocked in three and Steven Banks had a single and drove in a pair.
Designated hitter Jake Varney walked and scored three times while Jonathan Banks, Jonah Adkins, and Donovan Puckett each recorded a single and a RBI. Nick Runyon scored three times and had a RBI to round out the offense for Belfry.
Hall led Tug Valley with two singles and the RBI while Conner Lackey, Ashton Smith, Corey Wilson, and Kirk each had singles.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 6 4
BHS: 0 1 7 7 x - 15 8 0
BELFRY 15 PHELPS 0 (5 Innings)
The Pirates picked up their second straight mercy-rule victory on Thursday night when they picked up a 60th District road win at Phelps.
8th grader Chase Varney pitched a complete game gem in his first career start at the varsity level as he allowed only one hit, an infield single in the 2nd inning, and struck out 10 Hornet batters while issued zero free passes.
Belfry scored a single run in the first, six runs in the second, a single run in the third, and three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to win the game.
Isaiah Stanley, Jake Varney, and Tyler Slone each had two base hits for Belfry with Varney recorded two RBIs and Slone legging out a triple.
Senior Parker Hall also added a two RBI double and fellow senior Ashton Deskins finished 1-2 with a pair of hit by pitches.
Dawson McCoy suffered the loss on the bump for Phelps and Owen Dotson recorded the only hit for the blue-and-white.
Score by Innings
BHS: 1 6 1 3 3 - 15 14 2
PHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 6
BELFRY 11 JOHNSON CENTRAL 9
Belfry picked up by far their biggest win of the week on Friday night as they traveled to perennial 15th region power Johnson Central and outslugged the Golden Eagles 11-9.
The Pirates fell behind 1-0 early but had a five run second inning that was started by back-to-back solo home runs from Jake Varney and Ashton Deskins.
Later in the frame Belfry pushed their lead to 5-1 when Noah Brown cleared the bases with a three RBI double.
BHS pushed the lead to 7-1 as Jonah Adkins singled home a pair in the top of the third but the Golden Eagles answered with five runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to cut the Belfry lead to 7-6.
The Pirate offense had another outburst in the top of the fifth however as Jonathan Banks had a RBI single to start the scoring and then Brown had his second bases clearing double of the game to push Belfry's lead to 11-6 after five. The junior finished the game with six RBIs.
JC added three more runs in their half of the sixth inning but Adkins was able to close the game out for Belfry as he retired the side in order in the seventh inning.
Adkins earned the save for BHS as he pitched the final four innings allowing just three runs on two hits to go along with six Ks and one walk. Adkins came in and got the Pirates out of a bases jam with no outs in the bottom of the 4th without allowing a single run.
Jonathan Banks picked up the win in relief as he pitched 1.2 innings allowing no runs on no hits while walking three and striking out one.
Deskins started the game and was handed a no decision as he lasted 1.1 innings and allowed six runs, five earned, on two hits with six walks and two punch outs.
Devin Jude also added two hits and scored a pair of runs on the offensive side for Belfry.
After picking up the trio of wins Belfry sees their record improve to 4-2 on the season. The Pirates were scheduled to play at Man on Monday and at home on Tuesday against Floyd Central.
BHS will close out the week with a Thursday game at Martin County, a Friday doubleheader with Hazard and Phelps, and a Saturday road trip to Knott County Central.
The Pirates will host Hazard at 5:30 on Friday and will play Phelps immediately after. Saturdays game at Knott County is set for a noon first pitch.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 5 2 0 4 0 0 - 11 11 2
JCHS: 1 0 5 0 0 3 0 - 9 4 0