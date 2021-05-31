GOODY, Ky. — Belfry and 15th Region powerhouse Lawrence County played an exciting game to close out the regular season on Wednesday, May 26 at the Massey Energy Sports Complex as the Pirates squeaked out a come from behind win by the final score of 9-8 in eight innings.
The game nearly ended before it got to extra innings as the visiting Bulldogs (26-6) scored a single run in the 6th and 7th innings to take a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the 7th.
In the last of the 7th inning junior Wyatt Webb came up clutch for coach Michael Hagy’s team as he laced a single into centerfield to send Noah Brown home and tie the game up at six apiece to force extra innings.
In the ensuing top of the 8th inning, LCHS took the lead right back as they scored two runs on a pair of RBI knocks from Bruce Blevins and Ethan Whitt to make the score 8-6. The Pirates (21-11) would not be denied on this night however as they went back to work at the plate in the bottom of the 8th and mounted a three-run rally to win the game.
Steven Banks started the inning off with a single and he was then joined on the base paths by Jake Varney after the slugger drew a walk. After they both advanced 90 feet following a wild pitch, BHS catcher Devin Jude lined a hard hit single into center to score Banks and make the score 8-7.
Jonathan Banks then strode to the plate and delivered another big base hit for the Pirates as the lefty stroked a single the opposite way into left field to score pinch runner Donovan Puckett and tie the game up at 8 apiece.
With the winning run now 90 feet away, BHS took advantage of a miscue by Lawrence County as Noah Brown lifted a fly-ball into short right field that looked like it would be caught. But a miscommunication between the Bulldog fielders caused the ball to be dropped and sent courtesy runner Nick Runyon in to score the games winning run as the Pirate faithful erupted.
BHS recorded 11 hits against Bulldog pitching in the win, led by Jude and Jonathan Banks who each had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Senior Gage Fields notched two hits for BHS, while Varney, Webb, Parker Hall, Steven Banks, and Ashton Deskins each recorded singles. Webb, Varney, and Hall each knocked in a run.
Senior Chase Justice was credited with the win as he came in and pitched a perfect inning to get the Pirates out of the top of the 8th inning after LCHS had scored two runs.
Deskins started the game and went six innings allowing five runs, two earned, on eight hits while striking out six batters and walking two. Hall pitched one inning in relief and was tagged for three runs on five hits with one strikeout.
The Pirates improved to 21-11 on the season with the win and handed LCHS only their sixth defeat of the season as they fell to 26-6.
Belfry received the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 60th District Baseball Tournament and bye into the district championship game. BHS will play Phelps (8-10) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. as they are looking for their first district crown since 2013.
Win or loss against the Hornets the Pirates will advance onto next week’s 15th Region Tournament which will be played this year at East Ridge High School.