GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates volleyball squad picked up two wins in their final two regular season games this past week to close out the regular season slate with a 7-6 record.
On Tuesday Oct. 13 the Lady Pirates was able to rally in a decisive 5th set and knock off visiting East Ridge by a final of 3-2.
BHS led by head coach Bethany Tackett came out on fire as they picked up wins in both the first and second set by scores of 25-19.
The Lady Warriors rallied however to win the next two sets, winning the third 27-25 and the fourth 25-16, to set up a decisive fifth set.
It was all Belfry however in the final set as the Lady Pirates cruised 15-7 and secured the narrow win.
Freshman Clara McNamee led BHS with 12 kills in the win while Emma Harris and Hannah Hatfield each had six kills. Harris also led the team with her five aces and 27 assists.
Hannah Fite’s 22 digs led the way while Summer Varney contributed 19 digs McNamee also contributed four blocks to lead BHS.
The following day on Oct. 14, the Lady Pirates were back in back in action against another 15th Region foe as they hosted Betsy Layne.
The red-and-white made easy work of the Bobcats as they won the first set 25-22, took the second set 25-20, and cruised in the third set 25-19 to pick up the 3-0 win.
McNamee once again led the Lady Pirates nine total kills in the match while Taylor Adkins followed her with five, and Harris and Hatfield each finished with four.
Cameron Childers led the way with a game high six aces while Harris added four of her own. Harris also led the way with 19 total assists and added 15 digs.
Fite led the squad with 23 total digs while McNamee picked up six blocks in the contest and Hatfield added four.
The Lady Pirates finished out the 2020 regular season one game above the .500 mark with a 7-6 record as they enter postseason play.
BHS was able to secure the No. 1 seed in the 60th District Championship Match and will play the winner of Pike Central and Phelps on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the BHS Gymnasium.