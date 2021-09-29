GOODY, KY. — Belfry and Mingo Central faced off in local volleyball action on Thursday of this past week and it was the Lady Pirates who came away with the win in a clean sweep.
BHS controlled the first set from start to finish and won it 25-16 and then also took the second set with ease by a final of 25-18. The Lady Miners nearly won the third set but the Pirates rallied late and won it 25-23 to win the match 3-0.
Sophomore Clara McNamee led the way in kills for head coach Bethany Staggs team as she was credited with 14 while Hannah Hatfield followed her with 10 and Cameron Childers had eight.
Emma Harris contributed four kills, Jayden Mullins and Cami Fletcher notched three apiece, and Hannah Fite had one.
Mullins led the way in aces for BHS as she had five while Childers was next with four and Fite had three. McNamee and Emma Harris added two apiece and Hatfield scored one.
Harris led the way for he Lady Pirates in assists with a game high 29. Childers and Fite paced BHS in digs with 14 each while Harris also reached double-figures with 10.
McNamee had four blocks defensively and Mullins added one.
For Mingo Central, sophomore Kierra Workman led the Lady Miners in kills with five while Gracie Martin and Paige Cline followed with four each and Mackendrick Hammond chipped in one.
Senior Kara Hunt paced coach Amanda Lovern’s team in the ace department as she delivered five aces while Cydney Maynard was right behind her with four. Kami Dempsey, Workman, and Hammond added an ace apiece.
Maynard led the way for the Miners in assists with eight. Hunt added four, Workman finished with three, and Martin two.
MCHS sees their record fall to 3-6 on the season and they are scheduled to be back in action at home on Thursday against Tug Valley.
BELFRY 3, SHELBY VALLEY 0
Just two days prior on Tuesday, Sept. 31 the Belfry netters secured another sweep as they raced past Shelby Valley. BHS won the first set 25-18, won a close second set 27-25, and held on in the third set 25-23.
McNamee led with 12 kills while Childers followed with eight, Hatfield had five, Fletcher three, and Mullins two. Mullins was also credited with five aces while Harris notched tallied three and McNamee and Childers each recorded one.
Harris once again led the way in assists with 26 while Childers paced Belfry in digs with 20 and Fite was right on her heels with 19.
BELFRY 3, MARTIN COUNTY 0
The Lady Pirates also made easy work of the Martin County Cardinals with a 3-0 sweep in a match played one day prior on Sept. 20.
BHS won a tight first set 26-14 but them dominated the rest of the way winning the second set 25-17 and then closing it out in the third 25-16.
Childers led the Lady Pirates in this contest in kills with nine while Hatfield was next with five, McNamee finished with four, Mullins three, and Harris one.
Fite and Hatfield led Belfry in aces with four apiece while Mullins was next with three, McNamee had two, and Harris one. Harris paced the Pirates in assists once again with 14 while Fite led the way in digs with 20 and McNamee added 13.
After the trio of wins coach Staggs saw her team’s season record improve to 9-4. They were back in action on Monday and Tuesday at home against Pikeville and Lawrence County but scores and stats were not available by press time.
The Lady Pirates are scheduled to host Jenkins on Sept. 30 before traveling to Phelps on Oct. 4.