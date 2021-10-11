GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates volleyball squad improved their 2021 record to 17-6 after they picked up three wins this past week all coming as a 3-0 clean sweep.
The Lady Pirates defeated Phelps in three sets on Oct. 4 by a score of 25-16, 25-4, 25-8 and then did the same to Mingo Central the following day by scores of 25-17, 25-13, 25-13.
BHs closed out the week at home on Oct. 7with another sweep of district foe Phelps, this time by scores of 25-17, 25-9, 25-23.
In the win over the Lady Hornets on Oct. 4, head coach Bethany Staggs team was led by in kills by sophomore Clara McNamee’s 11 kills while Cameron Childers had nine and Cami Fletcher added six.
Emma Harris led BHS in serving aces with seven while also leading the squad with 25 assists. McNamee was next with four aces while Hannah Hatfield and Jayden Mullins each finished with three and Hannah Fite added one. Fite led the squad with 22 digs.
In the road win over Mingo Central on Oct. 5, McNamee once again paced the Lady Pirates with 13 kills, Childers and Hatfield each had six, Jayden Mullins chipped in four, Harris tallied three, and Fletcher finished with two kills.
McNamee also led BHS in aces served with nine while Mullins followed her with five, Childers added two, and Harris and Hatfield each tallied one.
Harris totaled 23 assists to lead the game while Fite finished with 21 digs and Childers and Harris each finished with 18.
On Oct. 7, Belfry returned home to he friendly confines of the BHS gymnasium to sweep the Phelps Hornets for the second time in four days.
McNamee was tops on the team in kills once again with 14, Childers was next with four, Harris added three, Hatfield and Fletcher two, and Mullins finished with one.
Hatfield led the Lady Pirates this time in aces served with four while Mullins and Harris each added two and McNamee, Fite, and Childers each recorded one.
Harris led in assists with 20 while Fite led the way in digs with 15. Mullins added three blocks defensively and McNamee was credited with two.
The Lady Pirates are now a season best 11 games over the .500 mark as they improved to 17-6 in 2021.
They are scheduled to play at Betsy Layne and East Ridge on Monday Oct. 11 and Tuesday, Oct. 12 before returning home to play Shelby Valley in the regular season finale on Thursday, Oct. 14.