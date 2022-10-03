GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry volleyball team earned arguably their best win of the 2022 season on Monday, Sept. 26, when they defeated 15th Region rival Pikeville 3 sets to 1.
Things didn't look that great early on as the Lady Pirates lost the first set to Pikeville 25-21, but BHS rallied and took the next three sets to win the match.
Junior Clara McNamee was dominant against the Lady Panthers as she paced the Belfry attack with 26 of the teams 43 kills in the win. She also added 10 blocks, 13 digs and an ace as she guided her team to victory.
Jayden Mullins was next on the stat sheet with eight kills and also had seven blocks and seven digs along with one ace. Hannah Fite paced Belfry in service aces with six while also recorded 18 digs and a kill.
Olivia Long was the top in assists with 35 along with a single kill and an ace as well as 10 digs. Freshman Maddie Bevins led in digs with 25 and one kill while Natalie Fite and Makaylin Meade each had eight digs and three kills apiece. Savannah Fields also saw her name in the stat sheet with six digs.
The win for the Lady Pirates improved their record to 6-10 on the season as they avenged an earlier season 3-0 loss to Pikeville.
Head coach Bethany Staggs' club will have five straight home games to close out the regular season as they will play Phelps on Oct. 4, Pike Central on Oct. 5, Shelby Valley on Oct. 10, East Ridge on Oct. 11 and Johnson Central on Oct. 13.
