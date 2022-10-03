Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry volleyball team earned arguably their best win of the 2022 season on Monday, Sept. 26, when they defeated 15th Region rival Pikeville 3 sets to 1. 

Things didn't look that great early on as the Lady Pirates lost the first set to Pikeville 25-21, but BHS rallied and took the next three sets to win the match. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you