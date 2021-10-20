GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirate volleyball squad is playing their best ball as they enter postseason play this week riding a six game winning streak.
In fact, the Lady Pirates have won 15 of their last 17 matches to end the 2021 with a 20-6 record for the season.
During the past week alone head coach Bethany Staggs team picked up three quality wins over 15th Region opponents.
On Monday, Oct. 11 BHS won a road match at Betsy Layne 3-1 and then won another key road match the following day at East Ridge by a final tally of 3 sets to 2.
The Lady Pirates returned home on Thursday, Oct. 14 and hosted Shelby Valley in their final home match of the regular season. Belfry captured the clean sweep of the Lady Wildcats 3-0.
For the season Belfry has been led by sophomore Clara McNamee who has taken the region by storm. McNamee leads the team in kills with 259, is tops in blocks with 82, and is second in aces served with 72.
Following McNamee in kills is senior Cameron Childers with 151, Hannah Hatfield at 96, Jayden Mullins with 83, Emma Harris 60, and Cami Fletcher 41.
Harris leads the team in both assists with 511 and is tops in aces served with 80. Mullins has turned in 68 aces and is second in kills with 79. Hannah Fite is tops in digs with 408 while Childers has 230, McNamee 209, and Harris sits at 202.
Belfry now turns their sites to winning the 60th District Championship on Thursday night as they will play the winner of Phelps and Pike Central who face off on Tuesday.
The championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday and will be played at Pike Central High School. Both the winner and the runner-up of the 60th District will advance on to the 15th Region Tournament.