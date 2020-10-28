BELFRY, Ky, — The Belfry Lady Pirates volleyball squad rallied from a slow start in the 60th District Championship match this past Thursday at BHS to beat rival Pike Central by a final tally of 3-1.
The Lady Pirates (8-6) didn’t come out to start the game looking sharp as they allowed Pike Central to take the first set by mark of 25-21.
Head Coach Bethany Tackett’s squad rallied however and responded in a big way as they took the next three sets consecutively to secure the district crown.
The Lady Pirates won the next three sets 25-17, 25-11, and 27-25 respectively.
Cameron Childers led BHS in kills on the night as she finished with a total of 12 while Jayden Mullins was right behind her with 11 kills of her own. Hannah Hatfield added nine kills while Taylor Adkins had two and Isabella Howard had one for the Lady Pirates.
Childers, Mullins, Summer Varney, and Emma Harris each finished with three aces in the contest while Tori Bond recorded two.
Bond led the red-and-white with 24 digs while Hannah Fite was right behind her with 23. Harris added 17 digs, Childers tallied 16, and Varney finished with 12.
The Lady Pirates have gotten hot at the right time as the win is the third consecutive victory while they move their record to 8-6 on the 2020 season.
Belfry advanced onto the 15th Region Tournament with the win and was scheduled to play at host Johnson Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Scores and stats from that match were not available by press time.
If they win against the Golden Eagles, BHS will play the winner of Betsy Layne and Pikeville on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. with the championship match scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Johnson Central High School.