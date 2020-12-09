GOODY, Ky. — Three down, two to go.
The Belfry Pirates and head coach Philip Haywood moved one step closer to securing the school’s eighth state championship as they trounced Bell County 42-0 on Friday night in the third round of the Class 3A 2020 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals played at Haywood Stadium.
The win moved the Pirates (8-3) one game away from the school’s 15th appearance in a state championship game as they advanced to play at undefeated Ashland Blazer in the state semifinals this Friday night in a 7 p.m. kick at Putnam Stadium.
In the blowout win against head coach Dudley Hilton’s Bobcats, senior standout Isaac Dixon showed once again why he is one of the top football players in the state regardless of classification.
The speedster single handedly dominated Bell County as he totaled 204 yards rushing on only eight carries and scored four total touchdowns.
Dixon got the Pirates on the board early with a defensive touchdown after he scooped up a fumble caused by Seth Mounts and ran it in from 20 yards out for the scoop-and-score.
He also scored on touchdown runs of 70, 56, and 37 yards to help the red-and-white cruise to a 36-0 lead and secure a running clock going into the break.
On the season in only 10 games played, Dixon has 1,609 yards rushing on only 107 carries and scored 30 total touchdowns. He leads the state in yards per attempt as he averages over 15 yards every single time he carries the ball in 2020.
Mounts scored his first touchdown of the season on a three yard run in the second quarter while junior Brayden Rash found the end zone from 21 yards out late in the third quarter to reach the final tally of 42-0.
Belfry dominated the Bobcats in every facet of the game, outgaining them by 130 plus yards while running 13 less plays.
The Pirate run game amassed a total of 322 yards on the ground in the game while the “Big Red D” held Bell County to only 190 total yards and zero points.
The win was No. 456 all-time in the career of coach Haywood as the Pirates moved to 8-3 on the season while Bell County saw their season end at 6-4.
Belfry will now face its toughest test yet are they will travel to play at 9-0 Ashland Blazer at Putnam Stadium in the state semifinals on Friday night.
The Tomcats are led by Army Commit Keontae Pittman who has been the work horse for head coach Tony Love in 2020. Pittman has 1,226 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns on the season, including 151 yards rushing and three scores in the 42-0 win against Fleming County a week ago.
Belfry and Ashland met in the 3A postseason a year ago as the Tomcats came to Pond Creek in the Regional Final round but were sent home as the Pirates came away with the 41-7 win in dominating fashion.
The Tomcats have dominated the all-time series between the two powerhouses however, winning all but four of the 22 all time matchups.