MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates picked up a win in the Kentucky Bank Challenge at Rowan County High School on Friday, Dec. 20 as they toppled the St. Francis Wyverns by a final score of 75-62.
The Pirates (4-2) started off a little sluggish as they trailed 18-17 after one quarter of play, but they turned it up in the second frame and outscored the Wyverns by 25-11 to take a 42-29 halftime lead.
Coach Mark Thompson’s squad extended their lead in the third quarter as they outscored St. Francis 20-15 to take a 62-44 lead into the fourth where they would cruise to the 13-point win.
Belfry had a balanced attack on the night as they had six players score seven or more points. Senior guard Isaiah Hackney led the scoring with 14 on the day while freshman point guard Sal Dean followed him with 13 points while also leading the team with six rebounds and three assists.
Junior shooting guard Austin Hager also reached double figures with 10 while juniors Ben McNamee and Isaac Dixon each scored eight and Jax Thompson added seven.
The Pirates were actually out-shot by the Wyverns as Belfry hit 29-60 shots for 48% while St. Francis hit 22-43 for 51%. But the BHS pressure defense forced St. Francis into 24 turnovers while Belfry only turned it over 12. The Pirates struggled from the foul line hitting only 13-27 attempts while St. Francis connected on 14-23. Belfry out rebounded the Wyverns by one, 28-27.
Score by quarters
St. Francis: 18 11 13 20 — 62
Belfry: 17 25 18 15 — 75
Scoring
SF: Isaiah Robles 5; Conner Gorman 9; Bruce Hamilton 9; Derian Wade 34; Cameron Grant 5
B: Thompson 7; Hager 10; Hackney 14; Spears 4; Coleman 5; Dean 13; McNamee 8; Dixon 8; Coff 2; Seth Mounts 4
WHITLEY COUNTY, 62 BELFRY 54 (DEC. 21): The Belfry Pirates lost their final game in the Kentucky Bank Challenge on Saturday at Rowan County High School as they fell to Whitley County by a final of 62-54.
The Pirates got off to a slow start as they fell behind 15-9 after the first eight minutes of play. Things got even worse in the second quarter for the red-and-white as the Colonels held Belfry to only six points while they put up 22 of their own and took a 37-15 halftime lead.
The Pirates never stopped playing hard however as they outscored Whitley County 17-12 in the third stanza and then 22-13 in the fourth but it was all for naught as the Colonels held on for the eight point win.
Belfry was ice cold shooting on the night as they hit only 22-64 shots on the night for 34%, including just 4-22 from beyond the three-point arc. Whitley County shot 43% as they hit 18-42 shots, but nailed only 2-12 from three.
The Colonels lived at the foul line as they hit 24-35 attempts compared to only 6-14 for Belfry.
Junior forward Brett Coleman led Belfry with a season high 19 points while freshman Sal Dean also reached double figures with 10.
Jack Estes led Whitley County with 13 points while Gray Estes scored 12 and Trevor Downs tallied 10.
Score by quarters
Belfry (4-2): 9 6 17 22 — 54
Whitley County (4-5): 15 22 12 13 — 62
Scoring
B: Thompson 3; Hager 7; Dean 10; Coleman 19; Hackney 5; McNamee 4; Dixon 4; Mounts 2
WC: Jack Estes 13; Gray Estes 12; McNeely 5; Downs 10; Mills 7; Mahan 6; Keene 6; Fuson 3
LAWRENCE COUNTY, 94 BELFRY 81 (DEC. 17): The Belfry Pirates lost a shootout at home to district foe Lawrence County on Tuesday, Dec. 17 as the Bulldogs came away with the 94-81 victory.
LC came out hot from the opening tip as they jumped ahead to a 26-14 lead after the first quarter of play. They continued the hot shooting in the second quarter but Belfry found their touch as well as both squads put up 25 points and the Bulldogs took the 51-29 halftime lead.
The second half was more of the same as coach Mark Thompson’s squad continued to play hard and kept pace with the visiting Bulldogs but could never get within 10 points, as LC came away with the 13-point win.
LCHS hit 31-55 shot attempts in the contest for a 56% clip, including 10-19 from three-point land. Belfry also shot the ball well as they hit 32-62 shots for 51% shooting, including 8-22 from deep.
The Bulldogs lived at the charity stripe as they shot 28 free throws and hit 22, while Belfry hit 9-14 attempts.
Junior guard Tyler Chaffin was the Pirates’ leading scorer as he cashed in 19 points, while freshman Sal Dean added 18 and dished out a team high seven assists.
Shooting guard Austin Hager was the only other Pirate to reach double figures as he was right behind them finishing with 16.
The Bulldogs had five players score double figures as Tyler Maynard fired in 25 point to lead the team, while Chase Sartin added 20, Alex Ratliff netted 15 and Will Lafferty and Trenton Adkins each scored 10.
After dropping two of three in the week the Pirates saw their record move to 4-2 on the season as they prepare for three games this weekend in the annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic at BHS. Games are set to be played all throughout the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Score by quarters
Lawrence County: 26 25 19 24 — 94
Belfry: 14 25 17 25 — 81
Scoring
LC: T. Maynard 25; C. Maynard 9; Sartin 20; Adkins 10; Gillispie 5; Ratliff 15; Lafferty 10
B: Thompson 5; Hager 16; Dean 18; Spears 8; Chaffin 19; Hackney 6; McNamee 3; Coleman 4; Dixon 2