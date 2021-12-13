PARIS, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates picked up their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Montgomery County 79-66 in the Mingua Beef Jerky Shootout held at Bourbon County High School.
The Pirates were playing without the services of 7’3” center Bol Kuir and came out showcasing their fast style of play and led 20-14 after one period of play and then extended their lead to 34-26 going into halftime.
Head coach Mark Thompson’s club extended their lead in the third quarter even more as they outscored the Indians 23-17 to take a 57-43 lead into the fourth where they would cruise to the double-digit win.
Senior guard DeM’ahjae Clark was named the player of the game for his showing as he dropped a game high 26 points in the victory.
Transfer Tykee Peterson was right behind him with 20 points while junior point guard Sal Dean contributed 16 points and six assists.
Jonathan Banks was next with six points and led the team with eight boards while Cross Taylor also netted six points on the score sheet.
Belfry shot 29-48 from the floor on the night good for over 60 percent, while also hitting 5-7 from three-point range and 16-24 from the charity stripe.
Montgomery County (0-4) 14 12 17 23 — 66
Belfry (1-1) 20 14 23 22 — 79
MC: Maury Thompson 2; Alex Hatton 15; Landon Caldwell 4; Hayden Stull 10; Breccan Decker 5; Trey Carroll 15; Dawson Gentry 4; Luke Fawns 11
B: Dean 16; Taylor 6; Clark 26; Banks 6; Peterson 20; Woolum 2; Brown 3
BOYD COUNTY 83 BELFRY 73 (Dec. 10)
The Pirates played their season opening game at 16th Region foe Boyd County this past Friday night and fell by a final score of 83-73.
Belfry had five players score in double-figures on the night led by Clark who poured in 21.
Peterson and Banks each recorded double-doubles for BHS as Peterson has 14 points and 10 boards and Banks has 12 points and ripped down 10 rebounds.
Sal Dean was next with 12 points and three assists while Noah Brown came off the bench to score 10.
RhyCe DeBoard led all scorers on the night with 31.
After spitting their first two games to start the season belfry boasts a record of 1-1 as they prepare to head to Louisville to play in the King of the Bluegrass Tournament at Fairdale High School.
BHS is scheduled to play Male High School on Saturday and will play three games in total in the tournament, which is hosted by Fairdale High School.
Score by Quarters
Belfry (0-1) 20 14 17 22 — 73
Boyd County (4-0) 16 18 21 28 — 83
Scoring
B: Sal Dean 12; Cross Taylor 2; Jonathan Banks 12; Ty Peterson 14; Caden Woolum 2; De’Mahjae
Clark 21; Noah Brown 10
BC: Cole Hicks 3; Jason Ellis 8; Brad Newome 12; Rheyce DeBoard 31; J. V. Vanover 5; Jacob Spurlock 9; Griffin Taylor 6; Clay Robertson 6; Rhett Holbrook 3