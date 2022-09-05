Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates avenged an earlier season loss to Lawrence County on Saturday afternoon as they used a strong defensive attack to stun the Bulldogs 2-1 in the 2A-Section 8 Championship match for boys soccer.

This makes the second year in a row that coach Trenedy May led Belfry to the 2A-Section 8 title as they defeated Rowan County last season. Belfry will now host Section 2 Champion Corbin (4-5) in the 2A quarterfinals on Thursday at the BHS Soccer Complex.

