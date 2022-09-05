GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates avenged an earlier season loss to Lawrence County on Saturday afternoon as they used a strong defensive attack to stun the Bulldogs 2-1 in the 2A-Section 8 Championship match for boys soccer.
This makes the second year in a row that coach Trenedy May led Belfry to the 2A-Section 8 title as they defeated Rowan County last season. Belfry will now host Section 2 Champion Corbin (4-5) in the 2A quarterfinals on Thursday at the BHS Soccer Complex.
“If you weren’t at the field today, you missed one of the best games in our region,” coach May said after the win on Saturday. “Our boys have showed so much growth since our first two games, and today’s game was the best 1-2 passing and grit I have seen us play with.”
Since starting the season out 0-2, the young Belfry squad that features only two seniors has rattled off seven consecutive wins.
In Saturday’s match, the two squads were playing strong defense early on as the game was scoreless as it neared the 30th minute. LC got on the board first as Sawyer Crum scored a goal in the 29th minute to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
The Pirates were able to knot the game up just a few minutes later as senior Aidan McCoy found the back of the net after a ricochet from a corner kick and tie the game up at one all going into the half.
The score remained the same well into the second half before the ‘Bucs were able to take their first lead of the game as freshman Tucker Slone scored a goal off a pass by Isaac Elia to put BHS ahead 2-1 in the 65th minute.
The Belfry defense and keeper MaKaden Maynard took care of business the rest of the way as they kept the Bulldogs from finding the net and held on for the 2-1 win. Belfry was outshot by a wide margin by Lawrence County, and it was by design as they were playing conservative on offense to limit the Bulldog attack.
”Our defense took 30 shots on goal, and they allowed one goal compared to our attack that fired just three shots on goal and finding the back of the net two times,” May said. Maynard had another strong showing with 19 saves as goalie. LC goalie Rylan Brady had one save.
LCHS fell to 6-3 with the loss while the Pirates improved to 7-2. Belfry was set to play at Perry County on Tuesday night before returning home to host Corbin on Thursday with a berth in the 2A Final Four on the line.
BELFRY 3 JOHNSON CENTRAL 1 (Thursday, Sept. 1) Earlier in the week Belfry picked up another win over a strong 15th Region opponent as they topped Johnson Central 3-1.Freshman Nick Savage scored the first two goals of the match, and senior Aidan McCoy tallied the third off of an assist by Savage in the 18th minute. Belfry was once again outshot by the Golden Eagles as they shot only six shots compared to 26 for JC. MaKaden Maynard had another strong game at goalie with 16 saves.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 4 BELFRY 1 (Girls)The Lawrence County Lady Bulldogs fared better than their boys in the 2A-Section 8 Championship on Saturday morning at Belfry as they topped the Lady Pirates 4-1. Myra Bevins scored the lone goal in the match for coach Donna Smith’s squad, which cut the score to 3-1 in the 55th minute of the match. LC had 20 shots on goal while Belfry had six. Keeper Jazzy Cline had 12 saves as goalie. The Lady Pirates fell to 5-6 with the loss and are scheduled to host Pike Central on Tuesday before ending the week at home against Powell County on Saturday.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.