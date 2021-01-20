GOODY, Ky. —The Belfry Pirates played three games this past week and even though they lost their first game of the 2021 season, they still picked up two quality wins and sit at 4-1 on the year.
BELFRY 67 KNOTT COUNTY 60
The Belfry Pirates and head coach Mark Thompson picked up their best win of the young 2021 season on Jan. 13 as they handed Knott County Central their first loss in a 67-60 win at the BHS Gymnasium.
The Pirates outscored the Patriots in all but one quarter of the contest in route to the victory, including jumping ahead to a 20-14 lead after the first quarter of play.
The Pirates had five players score nine points or more, with senior Tyler Chaffin leading the way finishing with 19 points. Sophomore point guard Sal Dean added 16 points and four assists while Ben McNamee scored double-figures with 10, Caleb Spears finished with nine, and center Bol Kuir scored nine points and 14 rebounds.
Knott Central (4-1) 14 13 19 14 — 60
Belfry (3-0) 20 12 20 15 — 67
KC: Drake Slone 11; Colby Napier 21; Kizer Slone 8; Josh McGuire 8; Scott Shepherd 6; Jayden Huff 6
B: Dean 16; Spears 9; Kuir9; McNamee 10; Chaffin 19; Savage 4
BELFRY 76 PHELPS 52
The Pirates returned to the hardwood two nights later on Jan. 15 in their first district game of the season as they traveled to Phelps and had their way with the Hornets, winning by a final score of 76-52 in the McCoy Athletic Center.
Belfry outscored the blue-and-white in every quarter of the game as Phelps only lead came early in the game after a quick three from Jaeshon Nugent.
The Bucs once again had a balanced attack with four players finishing with double-figures. Dean has his best game of his second high school season as the southpaw nearly notched a triple-double by scoring 24 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and dishing out seven assists.
Chaffin also continued his hot start to the season as he poured in 16 points while McNamee and Kuir each poured in 12.
The Pirates shot 26-49 from the floor good for 53 percent, including only 1-4 from three as they attacked the paint at will all game.
Head coach Cameron Smith’s club shot 38.8 percent including 4-16 from deep, as they were led by senior Jaeshon Nugent with 16 points and fellow senior Dominick Francis dropped in 12.
Belfry (4-0) 20 22 18 16 — 76
Phelps (0-4) 12 17 12 11 — 52
B: Dean 24; Spears 2; Kuir 12; McNamee 12; Chaffin 16; Savage 5; Brown 2; Banks 3
P: Nugent 17; Prater 6; Dotson 3; Francis 12; Mounts 2; Wells 6; Golaurb-Jackson 6
BOYD COUNTY 60 BELFRY 56
BHS played their third game of the week on Saturday evening as Boyd County made the trip to Pond Creek and used a 4th quarter run to defeat the Pirates by a final of 60-56.
Belfry trailed early in the game as they were behind 14-9 after one quarter, but a second quarter spurt saw them surge ahead for a two-point lead at 30-28 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, the two teams played evenly in the third as BHS still led 44-42 going into the 4th, but after Sal Dean fouled out with a minute and a half to go in the game the Lions were able to make the plays needed down the stretch and come away with the four point win.
Dean and Kuir led the Pirates in scoring with 11 points each while Zack Savage joined them in double-figures with 10.
Sophomore guard De’Mahjae Clark, who recently transferred to Belfry after playing his freshman season at Capital High School in Charleston, W.Va., played his first game for the Pirates and scored nine points off of the bench.
McNamee added seven points while Chaffin, who was nursing a sprained ankle suffered against Phelps, finished with a season low of six.
Belfry returned to action on Monday, Jan. 18 as they played in the annual Sayre School-Jim Lankster Classic against Madison Central, who is coached by Allen Feldhaus, Jr., the son of former UK player Allen Feldhaus who played for former coach Adolph Rupp.
Scores and stats from that game were not available by press time.
Coach Thompson’s club is scheduled to play two road games this week as they are set to play on Thursday at Shelby Valley and Saturday at Magoffin County.
They will return home on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for a district game against Pike Central.
Boyd County (4-2) 14 14 14 18 — 60
Belfry (4-1) 9 21 14 12 — 56
BC: Dawson Meade 7; Carson Webb 9; Brad Newsome 5; Rheyse DeBoard 15; Austin Gibbs 14; Cole Hicks 3
Graden McNeil 5; J. B. Walter 2
B: Dean 11; Spears 2; Kuir 11; McNamee 7; Chaffin 6; Savage 10; De’Mahjae Clark 9