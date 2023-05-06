Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

belfry softball 3.JPG
Belfry softball coach Ryan Chapman talks with his team. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

The Belfry Lady Pirates traveled to Perry County Central to play in the Tim Short Classic on Saturday and they earned a 10-1 win over Harlan County in their final game of the day. 

Belfry pitcher Molly Fahm had her goof stuff working in the win as she only allowed one hit on the day with 10 strikeouts and two walks. The 8th grader also reached two milestones as she topped 200 Ks on the season and reached 500 strikeouts for her career. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

