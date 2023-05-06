The Belfry Lady Pirates traveled to Perry County Central to play in the Tim Short Classic on Saturday and they earned a 10-1 win over Harlan County in their final game of the day.
Belfry pitcher Molly Fahm had her goof stuff working in the win as she only allowed one hit on the day with 10 strikeouts and two walks. The 8th grader also reached two milestones as she topped 200 Ks on the season and reached 500 strikeouts for her career.
Fahm, Natalie Fite, and Lexi Bevins all had three hits at the plate to lead Belfry as Bevins knocked in three runs, Fite had a double and knocked in a pair, while Fahm also had a double and knocked in one.
Bell Howard had a double and three RBIs while Myra Bevins also had a double and scored twice. Makaylin Meade singled home a run while Abbi Vipperman added a single.
The game was tied up at 1-1 in the fifth inning before Belfry plated five runs in the fifth and then scored four in the sixth.
HCHS: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 1 4
BHS: 0 0 1 0 5 4 x - 10 13 4
The Lady Pirates took a loss to 16th Region foe Raceland as the Rams left with a 10-1 win.
Sydney Stafford had an RBI single for Belfry while Natalie Fite, Myra Bevins, Lexi Bevins, and Abbi Vipperman all singled.
Myra Bevins took the loss in the circle as she was tagged for 10 runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and seven walks.
LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL 6 BELFRY 1
The Lady Pirates lost their first game in the Tim Short Classic on Friday morning as they went down to Letcher County Central 6-1.
Molly Fahm went 2-3 with a double to pace Belfry at the plate, Makaylin Meade had an RBI single, while Myra Bevins, Natalie Fite, and Lexi Bevins also singled.
Fahm took the loss as she went five innings allowing six runs, three earned, on five hits with three Ks and a walk.
Coach Ryan Chapman's Lady Pirates boast a record of 13-9 going into the final week of the regular season.
LCHS: 0 0 3 0 3 x - 6 5 1
