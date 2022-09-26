SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates football team got back on track on Friday night as they traveled to Magoffin County for their first district game of the season and blew out the Hornets by a final score of 51-14.
The Pirates (3-3) jumped all over the Hornets right from the opening kickoff as they scored 21 first quarter points and then put 23 more on the board in the second quarter to take a 44-8 halftime lead.
Freshman QB Chase Varney had a career game passing the ball for Belfry as he finished a perfect 4-4 on the night for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Varney got the scoring started on the night when he found junior back Caden Woolum on the Pirates’ first possession, and the speedster took it to the house for the 78-yard touchdown.
Woolum added two more scores on the ground in the first half and then caught his second touchdown of the night before the break when he scored from 58 yards out to make it 44-8 and set up the running clock prior to halftime.
Woolum had a monster game as he produced 260 yards of total offense on the night as he ran seven times for 124 yards and two TDs while catching the two passes for 136 yards and two more scores.
Three other Belfry ball carriers reached the end zone as freshman Ace Caudill added 65 yards on six carries and a TD, Dre Young 31 yards on six totes and a score, and Braxton Hatfield gained 12 yards and added a late touchdown.
The Belfry defense held Magoffin County to only 270 total yards of offense on the night including just 92 yards rushing on 17 attempts.
The Pirate secondary picked off three of Barnett’s passes as freshman Aidan Burke led the way with two interceptions and Woolum also had an interception late in the first half.
With the win Belfry pulled even on the season with a 3-3 record while Magoffin County fell to 2-4. The Pirates are now a perfect 12-0 all-time against the Hornets.
Belfry returns home this week as they will host 0-6 Floyd Central in the annual Homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Haywood Stadium.
BHS (3-3): 21 23 0 7 — 51
B: Chase Varney 78-yard pass to Caden Woolum (Aidan McCoy PAT) 10:19
B: 5-yard run Dre Young (McCoy PAT) 5:02
B: 56-yard run Woolum (McCoy PAT) 2:28
MC: 8-yard run Aden Barnett (pass good) 7:54
B: 13-yard run Woolum (McCoy PAT no good) 5:07
B: 11-yard run Ace Caudill (McCoy PAT) 3:05
B: Varney 58-yard pass to Woolum (Varney run) 1:18
MC: Barnett 19-yard pass to Russell Cruz (pass failed) 10:52
B: 2-yard run Braxton Hatfield (Nick Savage PAT) 2:39
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.