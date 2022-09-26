Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates football team got back on track on Friday night as they traveled to Magoffin County for their first district game of the season and blew out the Hornets by a final score of 51-14.

The Pirates (3-3) jumped all over the Hornets right from the opening kickoff as they scored 21 first quarter points and then put 23 more on the board in the second quarter to take a 44-8 halftime lead.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

