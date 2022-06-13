The Belfry tennis team fared well in the 2022 campaign as they had three girls qualify for the KHSAA State Tournament.
Senior Emma Harris and sophomore Clara McNamee finished first overall in the 15th Region Girls’ Doubles Tournament for the second straight season.
The duo dominated 15th region competition during their two-year run as they went a perfect 23-0 against region foes.
They advanced to the state tournament and won their first two matches and advanced to quarterfinals. There they were defeated by Sacred Heart, who later was defeated in the finals by Henry Clay.
Junior Jayden Mullins was seeded third in the 15th Region Tournament and was eliminated in the semifinals by the eventual champion from Lawrence County. She also advanced to state where she won her first match before being beaten in the second round.
Belfry head coach Tim McNamee applauded the effort from his team this season and in particular the play of Harris throughout her career.
”Emma Harris is a senior and has won the 15th regional tournament five different times as a player for Belfry High school,” McNamee said. “She won the singles championship her 6th, 7th, and freshman year while winning in doubles her junior and senior year. She was runner up her 8th grade year and the tennis season was canceled her sophomore year due to COVID-19. She will be greatly missed for the Pirates.”